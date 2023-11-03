‘For that price you can catch me at Firehouse Subs’: Customer says Subway is charging $33 for two footlongs

Subway is facing backlash from customers who are unhappy with the rising prices of its products. This discontent escalated after a customer shared a video on TikTok claiming the sandwich chain is charging $33 for two footlong subs, sparking outrage and disbelief among viewers.

In the video posted on Nov. 1, TikToker @beefinnagain recounted her shocking experience at a Subway store. Despite having a coupon for $12.99 for two footlongs, she was surprised that the original price at checkout was $33.

Expressing her disbelief, she shared, “Y’all, Subway has lost their damn minds. Yesterday, I went to get two footlong subs. I had a coupon: $12.99 for two. I go through the line, go to checkout; he rings it up normally. The original price for two footlongs was 33 dollars—33 dollars!” she exclaimed in the video.

The TikToker continued, “Is that even legal? Like, I don’t even know, but this is your warning to always go to Subway with a coupon.”

“What happened to the $5 footlong???” the TikToker wrote in the description of her video.

In the comments section, many viewers complained about the price hike.

“At this point who’s even leaving the house anymore? everything is so expensive,” one commenter wrote.

“Eating out is soooo expensive now. Groceries are too though so idk,” a second commenter added.

Others shared additional complaints about Subway,

“Surprised they took the coupon. The locations around me don’t,” one user wrote.

“I went the other day it was $17 – they’re on my do not fly list right next to five guys now,” another shared.

“We somehow spent $38 in a Subway summer 2021 and just haven’t been back since,” a third added.

Some commenters talked about finding better alternatives elsewhere, with one saying, “For thos prices, Im going to Jersey Mikes.”

“For that price you can catch me at Firehouse Subs,” another commenter wrote.

TikTokers are not the only ones complaining about the price increase, however. In February, a Reddit user posted a thread about the price hikes on the r/Subway subreddit.

They wrote: “Last month, all sandwiches increased in price suddenly. Meatball sub was $7. Now it is $8.79. My go to foot long sandwiches in the morning is a veggie sandwich (no meat) and it was $5. I checked the price online now and it is $7.80! A chicken and bacon footlong is now almost $15 dollars!!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @beefinnagain via TikTok direct message and to Subway via their press email.