A woman unveiled the free badges she received from Subaru, spilling the tea on how you can get your hands on one.

The video features TikTok user Danielle (@usmcbourbonwife), who is a Subaru owner that feels the Forester is her car soul mate. “OK, I’m probably late to the game here but I thought I’d share something,” she tells her 52,000 followers. “If you go to the Subaru website and put in your VIN number, you can get a little badge for the back of your car,” she explains, apparently on the verge of tears.

Next, she flips the camera to unveil a small white pouch with “Love Subaru” in a blue heart her badges arrived in. Afterward, Danielle showcases all of her badges. Her badges were “1st Subaru,” a military one, a road trip one, a family one, and a camera. “I thought it was cute and it’s free,” she says. “Go check it out.”

“Subaru owners..did you know this? I prob wont display them all.. but I thought it was cute,” she captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Danielle via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Subaru via press email for comment. The video racked up over 853,000 views, and, in the comments, viewers complimented her badges.

“Your Subaru has a pandora bracelet,” one viewer wrote.

“Oh I love this. Amazing. Going to go order one for me now,” a second commented.

“Omg!! Love it. I love subaru but I am a jeep girl for life. This is the cutest thing ever,” a third complimented.

Additionally, others shared their love for Subaru and its badges.

“I have a crosstrek that I absolutely love! I have the badges too, so cute!” one user stated.

“Our family, over 25 years, had 12 Subarus. They didn’t have a 12 so our badge is 10+,” a second shared.

Apparently, Subaru owners really can order a free badge. According to Subaru’s website, “The Badge of Ownership is Center Subaru’s gift to you for being part of the Subaru family. In other words, it’s FREE! Each unique Badge of Ownership reflects the number of Subaru vehicles you have owned. Whether this is your first Subaru or one that’s joining a long line of Subaru vehicles in your family, we want to recognize your loyalty. You can choose as many lifestyle icons as you like.”