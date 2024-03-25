‘These teachers don’t deserve what they deal with’: Student brings stack of money to school to flex on how much money his teacher makes

A high school student has gone viral for flashing money to his teacher allegedly in retaliation for getting kicked out of class.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed 4.9 million views as of Monday, user @wetakerisk1 flaunted the stack of bills in what appeared to be a classroom.

“Showed the teacher her paycheck cause she kept kicking me out of class,” the text overlaid on the clip read.

The young man fanned bills between his two hands and held them in the direction of the teacher. In the following shot, he stood in front of a camera in the classroom, again displaying the cash. It is unclear where he attends school.

Students in the shot appeared to be unfazed.

The behavior also did not appear to impress the TikToker’s viewers.

“How your grades tho?” user Captain Drip asked in the comments section.

“Definition of ‘will peak in hs,'” another user added.

Others felt bad for the young man’s teacher.

“These teacher don’t deserve what they deal with,” user Kingthunder said.

Regardless of the negative feedback, the TikToker appears to be gaining traction online for his videos. In another video with over 1.3 million views, he allegedly showed off the $20K he took with him to the cafeteria. In that video, another young man grabs the large stack of cash from him. Several other videos show the young man in different rooms of a school flaunting the cash. They all have tens of thousands of views and likes.

Nonetheless, the young man’s antics do appear to get him in trouble with school workers and the administration.

“5k in the cafeteria,” another video was captioned. “They caught me and sent me home.”

In one of his clips, the young man wondered why he even attends school, while he gloated about his riches.

“Richest mf in hear,” he wrote on another clip. “Idk why I steal go to school.”

The Daily Dot reached out to WeTakeRisk via TikTok comment.

