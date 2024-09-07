‘No child should have to text their mom goodbye’: Georgia high school student says she was in second period during tragedy. She reveals how she narrowly escaped

A student recounts the terrifying moment she came face-to-face with the gunman who is now charged in relation to the Apalachee High School shooting that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers.

In a video with over 19 million views, TikToker Abby (@abby.ayerss) says she went to the bathroom during her second-period class. She says she heard a loud banging noise when she shut the bathroom stall.

“Let’s see if that’s my friend messing with me. So I walked out of the bathroom,” she says. “I turn to my left, and I see this guy holding a gun. And he points it directly at me and starts running to me.”

Seconds later, a police officer pushes her into the bathroom and tells her to get in the stall.

“Ten seconds later, I hear shots firing from every direction,” Abby recounts. “I hear people running down the hallway. I hear screaming. All I can see in my mind is that gun being aimed at me.”

Officers return to the bathroom and escort Abby out of the school a short time later.

“All I can see when I got out of that bathroom is blood everywhere,” she says. Abby says she also witnessed an officer cover a deceased student with a tarp.

What happened at Apalachee High School?

On Sept. 4, a student opened fire at the Winder, Ga. high school, injuring thirteen people and killing four.

The suspect, 14-year-old Colt Gray, has been charged with four counts of felony murder. According to a joint statement from FBI Atlanta and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the student was investigated in May 2023 for making related threats online.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, has also been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, as he bought the AR-style weapon for his son that was used in the shooting.

The tragedy is the 45th school shooting in the United States this year.

Viewers offer their support

In the comments, viewers express their shock and offer condolences.

“I’m so sorry you went through this. My generation didn’t have these horror stories. I wish we’d done more to protect you. I hope we can now,” one writes.

“It’s a unique kind of hell we live in, with this happening every single year for decades without change. I’m so sorry you had to experience and see this firsthand,” another says.

Others offer ways to process the traumatic event.

“Play Tetris, honey. I know, bffr. But it’s seriously used in the first days after traumatic events to help decrease PTSD,” one explains. “The eye movement helps your brain process and sort. I’m glad you’re here.”

“Honey, do you have someone to talk to about all of this? That’s a major thing to experience and hold all by yourself. You deserve support through this,” another asks.

“I know the school will probably offer counseling, but you should consider having a regular therapist for a while to help you with what you’re carrying. I’m so sorry no child deserves to go through this,” a third suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Abby via TikTok direct message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.