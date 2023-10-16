‘He’s got that dog in him’: Viewers defend Starbucks customer who ordered a ‘pup cup’ for himself

In a cheeky TikTok that has fetched the attention of 650,00 viewers as of Sunday, Hank (@hankyspankyyyy) brought a dash of mischief to the internet. In his clip, he orders a Starbucks “pup cup” and indulges in the whipped cream delight himself, all under the guise of treating his imaginary dog.

With a caption declaring, “Been a difficult morning best let me live,” Hank navigates through a light and relatable moment of self-indulgence that has viewers chuckling and feeling the guilty pleasure.

“Can I do a vanilla sweet cream cold brew and can I also get a pup cup. [My] Dog’s outside,” Hank orders at the Starbucks register, only to quickly cut to a scene of him savoring the treat himself.

A friend off-camera chimes in, “You gotta quit doing that,” only to be met with Hank’s simple, “Why?” The friend insists, “Cause it’s weird,” but viewers and commenters alike seem to be on Team Hank on this one.

@hankyspankyyyy Been a difficult morning best let me live ♬ original sound – Hank

The comments section swiftly turned into a playful banter of shared experience and whipped cream whimsy.

“It’s alright man you got that dawg in you,” encouraged one user, while another declared, “Golden Retriever Energy.”

A Starbucks worker even chimed in, sharing, “We have hoards of teenagers who come in for pup cups, daily. no dogs in sight.” The thread developed into a light-hearted acknowledgment of the little white lies people tell in pursuit of life’s simple pleasures.

While Hank’s video serves up a hearty chuckle, it also subtly nods to the universal love for whipped cream, a household favorite that has whipped up a storm across America for decades. In fact, the genesis of whipped cream dates back to the 16th Century–recipes date from 1549 in Italy and 1604 in France. From being a staple topping on our favorite drinks and desserts to becoming a sneaky treat straight from the can, whipped cream has found its way into the hearts (and cups) of many.

Hank’s G-rated mischief, while providing viewers with a moment of levity, also serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of indulging in the simple, sweet joys of life, even amidst the daily grind. It nudges us to embrace our ‘Golden Retriever Energy’, to find moments of playful indulgence, and to perhaps, every now and then, order ourselves a ‘Pup Cup’ and own it.

The DailyDot has reached out to Starbucks via email and to Hank via TikTok comment.