‘I cried because why wouldn’t he deserve a tip???’: Starbucks barista refuses customer’s tip in the drive-thru

In a viral video, a Starbucks barista refuses a customer’s tip due to a line in the drive-thru. The customer implores the barista to take tips in the future.

TikTok user Ky (@kyleeraevyn) posted a video showing the interaction. It’s amassed more than 500,000 views in just a day.

The video shows Ky inside her vehicle at the Starbucks drive-thru as she pays for her beverage. The on-screen text reads, “Barista at Starbucks wouldn’t accept tips because there was a long line.”

In the brief, 27-second interaction, Ky thanks the barista for her drink before noticing that she’s not able to add a tip on the card reader. “Oh, sorry, I just hit ‘no’ by default,” the barista says. After Ky objects, the barista explains, “I had a line.”

Why did the Starbucks barista refuse a tip?

Ky points out that if the line is long, the barista is working hard and therefore deserves a tip even more. “You’re working even harder when you have a line,” she says. “So you deserve a tip.” The barista responds that he appreciates Ky’s generosity.

In the caption, Ky writes, “I cried because why wouldn’t he deserve a tip??? And why did he apologize????”

According to the New York Post, Starbucks is currently working to ease drive-thru wait times in an effort to combat flagging sales.

Baristas weigh in on the story

In the comments section, viewers weighed in on the barista’s decision and the state of the industry at-large.

One user wrote, “I don’t think people realize how bad baristas are burnt out.”

A second user wrote, “I literally do the same thing. It just moves the drive thru faster.”

A third user said, “Barista here! People are rude about the tip screen, especially when there is a line. We get scurred sometimes.” Ky replied, “That’s so sad.”

Someone else wrote, “I know you were being nice, but it felt like you were scolding him. I would have cried.” Ky responded, “Scolding with love.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ky via TikTok comment and email for comment. We also reached out to Starbucks via email for comment.

