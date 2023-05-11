‘POV: You keep flying Spirit even though you said you’d never fly Spirit again’: Passenger says airline broke luggage, still put it on baggage carousel

Finding an affordable flight is practically impossible these days. Prospective customers have a minefield of choices when it comes to comfort, cost, reliability, and efficiency, but it is a known secret that Spirit Airlines only out-competes on price.

TikTok user Kerstin Jenkins (@truth_kerts) found that out the hard way when her luggage arrived unzipped, spilling clothing, and wrapped in a plastic bag. In an 8-second video, garnering over 163,000 views, Jenkins shows her companion ripping open the plastic bag to check her bag beside the carousel.

The video, posted five days ago and boasting more than 227,000 views, is captioned in large white letters: “POV: you keep flying spirit even though you said you’d never fly Spirit again.”

“Leave it to Spirit to break our luggage and literally put it on the carousel,” she said.

“In a bag,” her companion added as she tears open the plastic covering her gray hard case luggage.

Though Spirit Airlines is attractive due to its prices, the company was placed eighth out of 10 on TPG’s 2021 best U.S. Airlines list. Spirit Airlines is notorious for extraneous fees for booking online, long baggage wait times, and a lack of communication during delays or cancellations. Checked baggage fees are also contingent on a number of factors, including the package the customer purchased, the weight, length, and when you purchase the checked bag option.

Most users were unsympathetic with Jenkins plight.

“Looks like it was over stuffed and the zipper broke lol. Be happy TSA or the rampers put it in the bag,” one user commented.

Jenkins replied, “Hahaha it might have been a couple pounds overweight.”

“Lucky you got a bag,” someone replied.

“They didn’t break it. There’s too much in the bag. Hopefully, you got all your things.”

Others commented how TSA operations may have been the cause of the open luggage wrapped in a plastic bag.

“I just saw a video of a guy opening it with a pen. Spirit teaches them to break those locked zippers to check inside if metal detector goes off.”

“If they don’t have a TSA approved lock…rip.”

Another user questioned the logic behind ripping the plastic bag open at the carousel instead of taking it home: “Why would you open it there!? How’d you move it broken? Lol.”

Jenkins replied, “Bc we had to try to fix the zipper.”

“Did it work? Haha,” the commenter replied.

“Between one of us sitting on it and the other one zipping, yes!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenkins via TikTok Comment and Spirit Airlines via email for further comment.