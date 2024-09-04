‘Whyyyy would she even say that’: What does it mean if you have small ears? Woman says she found out at doctor’s appointment

A TikToker is gaining attention after alleging her doctor made the claim that her “small ears” will lead to a shorter life expectancy.

Sabrina Nicole (@therealsabrinanicole) recounted the exchange in a now-viral TikTok, which has racked up more than 54,300 viewers in just four days.

“So I had a doctor’s appointment the other day, and she was checking everything out,” Sabrina begins, before revealing the shocking comment that followed.

“She was like, ‘Oh, your ears are really small. You don’t have a long life expectancy,’” Sabrina recounts.

The conversation only got stranger from there. According to Sabrina, the doctor casually suggested that she could “always make [her] ears grow” but did not elaborate further.

The TikToker was left with more questions than answers, wondering about her potential lifespan. “Now I can’t stop thinking. Am I gonna die at 50? … Am I gonna die next week?” she questions.

Sabrina concludes the video by saying, “So what are we gonna do about my ears? How can I live longer? Does anybody know?”

In the comments section, viewers were equally bewildered.

“Whyyyy would she even say that,” one commenter questioned.

“I’m over here scared for my life because WHAT,” a second added.

“She needs to be reported to her attending physician or superior,” another commenter suggested.



“Imma need you to call her first thing in the morning. I have small ears too,” one more remarked.

Can Your Ears Really Predict Your Lifespan?

While Sabrina’s doctor may have left her hanging, we did a bit of digging into the claim that ear size correlates with life expectancy. Unsurprisingly, the claim is not supported by mainstream medical literature. However, there have been some studies exploring the relationship between ear size and aging.

According to Financial Times, a 1995 study published in the British Medical Journal found that ear size tends to increase with age, with an average growth of 0.22mm per year in men over 30. And, although this study did not establish any link between ear size and life expectancy, it does offer a plausible explanation as to why people would believe the two are connected.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sabrina Nicole via email for comment.

