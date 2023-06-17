‘I start working harder for the last few weeks so they know what they’re missing’: Worker shares signs co-worker’s about to resign

In a viral video, a popular TikToker shared the signs people can look out for to predict whether their co-worker is on the verge of quitting for another job.

In the video, @legzeii recreates a handful of the signs he’s noticed before a colleague departs.

Viewers first see @legzeii working inside an office before packing his jacket and backpack to head out early. He also says people should be suspicious if the person starts to “radiate a sudden glow,” assumedly because they won’t be working at a job they’re ready to move on from.

Another sign @legzeii says to look out for is if the person starts using their personal laptop during their lunch break. This could mean the person is applying to jobs or responding to interview requests. Typically, workers are advised to use their personal laptops during their job hunt because they risk being caught if their work computer is monitored. Using a work laptop for nonwork matters can also be a breach of contract at some companies.

In another clip, @legzeii is seen sneaking off into a conference room, possibly taking an interview or call from a potential employer away from his co-workers.

The last two signs @legzeii warns about are when co-workers are consistently disengaged in meetings and start coming to work “rather late.”

The video has a whopping 1.3 million views and more than 530 comments.

Many of the content creator’s videos, which have gained him a following of more than 100,000 people, center relatable outtakes from day-to-day corporate life and job hunting.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on several of @legzeii’s videos, including one about how he unplugs his work phone 30 minutes before the end of his shift so that he can end the work day peacefully and another on how he negotiates a higher salary offer.

In the comments section of the viral clip, viewers shared a few of their own telltale signs.

“The joy has reentered their eyes,” one person joked.

“Using the company printer to print out their resume for another job opportunity,” a second said.

“Also using all the annual leave allowance,” another wrote.

