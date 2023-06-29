‘Let me leave’: Server calls out extra ‘side work’ they have to do for $2.17 an hour

A popular TikToker shared that she only makes $2.17 during the last hour of her serving shifts.

In the video, Grace (@gtullsss), who has nearly 70,000 followers, mouthed over the TikTok sound “This is so sick and f*cking twisted” while moving her arms angrily.

Her reaction is related to the fact that after finishing an eight-hour shift at the restaurant where when serves, she said she has to stay an entire extra hour after the close to wrap up tasks like rolling silverware, sweeping, and mopping.

She said the worst part is that she only makes “a whopping $2.17” in that final hour because as a tipped worker, her federal minimum wage is $2.13, according to the United States Department of Labor.

The video has more than 270,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“How havent automatic silverware rollers been invented yet,” Grace asked in the caption.

Fun fact, a machine that wraps silverware does actually exist, and it was created by the company Autowraptec. According to the company’s About page, It’s A Wrap is the “first commercially affordable and available machine that automatically rolls, wraps, and bands clean, sanitized silverware in napkins.” It is unclear how much the machine costs since it’s not listed on the site.

The machine is used in restaurants, casinos, and hospitals. Right in line with Grace’s experience, the machine’s creators said they made it because rolling silverware by hand is time-consuming, negatively impacts employee morale, and is less sanitary.

The Daily Dot previously reported on another server, Hazel, who said some employees “milk the clock” and stick around to pick up an extra hour or two when they could be at home instead. Often they’ll end up doing side tasks like those Grace described.

Hazel said servers have the highest earning potential when they’re on the floor with customers since they can make tips. As a server, she said she tried to get her side tasks done in between serving customers.

While a commenter shared with Grace that she should be able to make the standard hourly minimum wage during that hour if she talks to her boss, the creator said it was a no-go.

“He don’t like me,” she shared.

