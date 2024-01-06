A Sam’s Club worker went viral on TikTok after ripping into her store for not making the process of buying discounted goods easier on customers.

Gia DiFloria (@ginabeena27), the Sam’s Club worker, said she made her video after having difficulties connecting with the store’s corporate office. As of Friday evening, her video had amassed over 172,100 views.

“I’ve debated on making this for… a year,” DiFloria said. “But I don’t even care because I’ve been asking to be put on the phone with corporate forever. This sh*t annoys me.”

To illustrate her irritation, DiFloria showed viewers a case of discounted Liquid IV. A nearby sign revealed that the product cost $20.98 (it was originally $28.98.)

Those prices weren’t reflected at Sam’s Club self-checkout, however, where DiFloria works. To prove her point, the worker scanned the item herself. The screen read its cost as $28.98 versus the discounted $20.98 price.

To be sure, there was a note at the bottom of the screen reading that “instant savings will appear on the next screen.” But DiFloria said this wasn’t enough. “What’s the first rule about retail? That nobody reads,” she said.

Viewers then saw the next screen—where the supposed discount should take effect. But the numbers shown here didn’t make sense, either. The screen did say, accurately, that the Liquid IV cost $20.98, but it subtracted another $8 from the product. Instead of bringing the total cost to around $12, though, the original discounted price was kept the same. In short, the screen read “$20.98 – $8 = $20.98.”

“That doesn’t make sense,” DiFloria said. “But what do I know? I’m just a lowly self-checkout person.”

Then DiFloria ripped into her employer for a string of other supposed inconveniences.

For one, DiFloria said that Sam’s Club expects its employees to push the store’s credit cards onto customers, but that it’s hard to juggle that while simultaneously addressing malfunctions on the self-checkout stations. Next, she complained that the store’s “card readers suck.” In addition, she said employees can’t do split payments at self-checkout. And you can’t use cash to pay at these stations, she said.

“It’s really frustrating for a lot of members,” DiFloria said. She ended her video with a plea to Sam’s Club’s corporate office. “If anyone at corporate hears this,” she said, “please fix this and also give me a raise.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to DiFloria via TikTok comment and to Sam’s Club through its online contact form.

In the comments, a number of viewers praised DiFloria for attempting to raise these issues with her superiors.

“If my screen says 20.98 – 8.00, I’m gonna get that for $12.98,” one viewer said. “Also give that girl a raise!!!”

“Sounds like this employee has valuable feedback,” another exclaimed.

“I swear no one in corporate (regardless of business) has… actually worked the jobs,” a third commenter wrote. “And that’s clear in situations like this.”