‘I’m on my daily walk on company time’: Worker shares how he ‘robs’ company time after not receiving promotion

A worker said he robbed company time by working out on the clock because he was passed for a promotion.

Posted on June 5 by Brian Kearney (@krianbearney), the comedic video has received over 1 million views as of Tuesday.

“When you got robbed from a promotion so you start robbing company time,” read the video’s text overlay, as he exercised at a Planet Fitness.

Viewers resonated with the sentiment as the comments were filled with similar stories. “Me acting my wage moving forward,” one user declared.

“Same as I’m on my daily walk on company time,” wrote a second.

“Me getting my 10,000 steps in before I clock out,” commented another.

“I’m taking my 2 hour naps,” mentioned a fourth.

In his caption, Kearney marked his video with #quietquitting.

The term quiet quitting, which refers to doing your job without going above and beyond, gained virality on TikTok in July 2022.

Since its initial popularity, the term has found longevity on TikTok, with the hashtag receiving over 770 million views.

The term is not contained merely on TikTok. A 2023 Gallup report indicates that worker engagement continues to decrease and that it is likely that 50% of the workforce are quiet quitters.

Along with quiet quitting, job unhappiness is also rising. A 2022 Gallup study also found that worker stress is at an all-time high.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kearney for a statement via TikTok.