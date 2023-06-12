‘I’ve told her no joke 5x NOT to park in reserved spots’: Viewers defend resident for calling tow truck on someone who parked in her spot

A dispute between apartment residents over a parking spot, leading one to call a tow truck, is boiling over on TikTok.

Though the initial video has been deleted, the Daily Dot can confirm one of the residents called a tow truck after the other allegedly kept parking in her reserved parking spot. Viewers are siding with TikToker @ginagagliardi_, the resident who called the tow truck.

@ginagagliardi_’s part two video is still up, and even without the part one context, the follow-up video was viewed over 1.8 million times since Sunday. It also comes on the heels of a story the Daily Dot did Saturday, with a TikToker contemplating the tow option for someone parked in his apartment complex spot.

In the part two video, @ginagagliardi_, who has over 67,000 followers, explains where things are at between her and her neighbor.

“So I woke up this morning to her not only at my Ring trying to talk to me, but left a note on my car,” @ginagagliardi_ said of her neighborw.

Then, showing her view of the parking lot from inside her home, she narrated, “Woke me up from screaming through this window, trying to say that she’s gonna sue me because I am making fun of her and her children.”

She then shared a view of the neighbor via her Ring capture as well as a shot of the note the neighbor left. It read: “You want to be cute on TikTok, recording my kids, where I live. I’m going to sue your dumb a**. You picked the right one. Pray I don’t catch you outside.” It then went on to call her a “c*nt weird ass bum b*tch,” before pledging, “See you in court, b*tch.”

Commenters tried to make sense of it all, expressing shock at the woman’s “entitlement” and “audacity” to get upset after parking in a spot that isn’t hers. “The ENTITLEMENT to your spot is beyond me,” one said.

“If she really had the money to sue she should be putting that towards her very own reserved parking spot,” another quipped.

There’s little context without the initial video; however, viewers are eagerly awaiting more updates from @ginagagliardi_. “I’m so invested. Can’t wait for an update,” @babyface_monster said.

“I would pay you for a whole series on this,” another viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.