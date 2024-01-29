Woman issues warning on microblading after it caused an unexpected change to her eyebrows

In a viral TikTok, a woman advised against microblading eyebrows after she revealed her negative experience.

The video started with a stitch from TikTok user Casee Brim (@caseebrim). “Anybody who ever got their eyebrows microbladed actually liked the results a few years later?” she asked. Then, it cut to user @trendingplastics. “No, girl. I got you. My eyebrows are purple underneath,” she said.

The content creator had her eyebrows microbladed when it first came out when “people did not know what they were doing.” She had her eyebrows corrected many times but they turned out worse each time.

As a result, @trendingplastics ended up getting an eyebrow transplant. “They take some hair follicles from the back of your head and they one, by one, transplant them into your eyebrows,” she explained. But there was another downside: The hair grows back fast. “The donor hair will be installed and then it will go through a process where they will be super thick and then they will end up falling out,” she added. “Then, months later, will regrow.”

However, there was a chance of having patchy eyebrows, and need a follow-up to have them filled in. Despite the eyebrow transplant, @trendingplastics still had the purple tint underneath them. She concluded the video by revealing she would be getting a follow-up appointment and to ask questions about any procedure.

The Daily Dot reached out to @trendingplastics via TikTok comment. The video amassed over 989,000 views and viewers agreed.

“Learned from both of my late grandmas and their green eyebrow tats God bless their souls,” one viewer stated.

“I let an ex friend microblade me and when I say SHE PLAYED [WITH] MY FACE,” a second shared.

“I tell all my clients who ask about it to never do it!” a third wrote.

On the other hand, some had positive results.

“Oooof. I went to a lady from Jordan where they’ve been doing it for a long time and got microblading done. I’m so grateful my brows did nothing weird,” one user said.

“it’s so interesting how different people’s microblading experiences are. I’ve had mine for 5 years and love them,” a second commented.

Overall, microblading can boost your confidence if done correctly, although it does have an extensive healing process, and it can indeed take months to see results. Risks also include infection, allergic reactions, and other complications. For instance, a woman’s skin fell off as a result of microblading in 2017.