‘My local Plato’s is mostly Shein clothes’: Customer mocks Plato’s Closet for rejecting her clothes after seeing what they’re selling in store

A Plato’s Closet customer posted a viral video mocking the store after it refused to consign her clothes. She’s confused when she sees what’s already on display.

Bella O’Daniel (@bellaodaniel) has reached over 431,000 views and 44,000 likes on her TikTok by Tuesday. Viewers in the comment section say they’ve had similar experiences at Plato’s Closet.

O’Daniel’s video is a 12-second montage, recording a few of the items being sold at the Plato’s Closet she visited. She added an on-screen caption to her video, hinting to the audience what the Plato’s employee told her.

The on-screen caption read, “Platos: we can’t take your clothes, they’re out of style.”

She also captioned her video in response by sarcastically saying, “Yeah sorry I’ll make sure they are more trendy next time.”

A few of the clothes on display that O’Daniel recorded were a Disney T-shirt, a tank-top dress that says “Nassau Bahamas,” a tie-dye shirt, and a black and white collar dress.

One viewer compared the dress to “the wednesday addams costume.”

Another said, “Not the berries and cream dress at the end,” referring to the outfit worn in a 2007 Starbucks ad that became a meme in 2021.

The two comments insinuate the dress on display looks like it could be used as a costume or that it is out of style and should not be sold at Plato’s Closet.

O’Daniel and viewers criticize Plato’s Closet, saying the company is biased. One viewer commented, “They make me so mad. I’ll go in with Levi’s, lulu, Nike and they’ll reject it all. Then I’ll check the racks, shein and Walmart brand.”

A former worker says, “I used to work at Plato’s (it was horrible) and this happens because the buyers are heavily biased and buy clothes they shouldn’t from their friends.”

“I saw a girl saying they rejected all of her clothes, so she sent her man in without her and they accepted every single one,” another viewer commented.

Plato’s Closet states the clothes it accepts are “gently used teen and young adult clothes, shoes and accessories that are in good condition — no stains.”

