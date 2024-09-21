‘I make it my mission to park next to folks like you’: Man shares trick to finding a spot in the parking garage. Viewers aren’t so sure

Car accidents in parking areas are a lot more common than you think. In fact, as many as one in five car accidents occur in parking lots. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that many drivers take extra care when leaving their vehicles in parking lots or parking garages.

Among them is TikTok user @rs3bains, who recently shared his parking strategy in a viral video that has over 1 million views.

Garage parking woes

The video starts with @rs3bains standing beside his car in a relatively empty parking garage, purposefully parked away from other vehicles. He explains his rationale, saying, “So this is what every car person does. We park far away from everybody to avoid door dings.”

However, @rs3bains acknowledges this strategy doesn’t always work out in his favor, adding, “But you know what usually happens? Some d*ckhead usually ends up parking right beside us and usually ends up dinging our doors.”

“So, fingers crossed, this doesn’t happen, but it probably will happen,” he concludes.

Originally posted on Aug. 15, the video has received more than 1,600 comments. Many commenters who also employ @rs3bains’s strategy wondered what causes other drivers to park beside them. One of them wrote, “Why do ppl park next to me when they have a whole car park empty!”

“A million open spots and they choose the one right next to you,” a second added.

They quickly received their answer after other commenters gave their reasons for deliberately parking next to isolated cars. One viewer confessed. “I park next to cars like this, I know the owner isn’t gnna ding my door.”

“I park next to cars on purpose because it’s easier to park when you’re lining up to a car and not just lines on the ground,” another revealed.

“I make it my mission to park next to folks like you. It’s like a treat,” a third wrote.

Are there other ways to avoid door dings?

Strategies for avoiding car dings have also been discussed in a Reddit thread titled “How do you avoid door dings?”

One redditor advised, “Don’t park away from people, park in the middle of f*cking nowhere. I’m not even kidding. Like the back corner of a parking lot.”

Another warned against a common tactic that could backfire. They wrote, “DON’T park like a douche (take up 2 spots, etc) even at the back of the lot – people will just key your sh*t out of spite.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @rs3bains via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.