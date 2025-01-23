‘You’re better than me’: Woman’s Panera soup is still cold. Then the workers tell her to microwave it herself

A Panera customer says the popular chain served her “ice cold” soup.

In a TikTok video with over 170,000 views as of Thursday morning, user khovi90 (@khovi9096) shared the moment she warmed her own soup.

She claims a worker instructed her to heat up the soup herself.

“Panera gave me ice cold soup and told me to microwave myself,” text overlaid on the clip reads.

Panera customer microwaved her own soup

In the clip, a woman’s hand closes a microwave with a bowl of soup inside.

Then she selects a couple minutes, closed the door and holds a thumb up for the camera.

Many of the video’s viewers expressed outrage over the incident.

“That is… wild ??? With their PRICES ?????” user Ash commented.

“They did this with my Mac and cheese! I was baffled,” said a user named Bridget.

Others in the comments offered insights about how the chain warms its food.

“I work at Panera,” user kayce wrote. “All of our soups come in bags which we boil in a thermalizer. they might have pulled the bag out too early, or their soup well may not be on/working. it’s also possible they might’ve given you a ‘mess up’ order or smth like that, like just poured an old order into a new bowl for you.”

Panera workers on Reddit often discuss the difficulties of warming soups when the store’s thermalizer goes out of commission.

Panera food prep and prices are a common viral subject

Many have gone viral with videos that highlight Panera’s prices and how the store prepares its food.

One woman shared the story about the strange way workers cut her bagel. The video racked up millions of views.

Others have complained that the value simply does not justify the prices.

A man who “splurged” on Panera’s macaroni and cheese said he only received 14 pasta shells with his order.

The Daily Dot reached out to khovi9096 by TikTok comment and direct message and Panera by contact form for more information.

