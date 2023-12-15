‘Don’t do the cooking‘: Woman orders ‘Outback Bundle’ from Outback Steakhouse, gets more than she bargained for

There are days when people don’t want to cook. With 45% of Americans saying they’re too busy or cooking is the last thing on their minds, it can be helpful to dine out. In a now-viral video, one customer says Outback Steakhouse has you covered with the “Outback Bundle.”

The 38-second video was uploaded by TikTok user @jennifere4. “A lot of people don’t know this, but you can get an Outback Bundle,” she said in the clip. Then, she began unveiling all of the food included in the deal. There were six steaks, chicken breasts, and sweet potatoes. Afterward, she revealed the large tin foil containers full of mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, bread, and “all of the fixings.” The content creator said the bundle cost $109.25 and showed her receipt, revealing that she paid $61 with a gift card and $48.25 in cash. “Don’t do the cooking. Let Outback do it for you,” she concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jennifere4 via TikTok comment. The video amassed 1.8 million views, and viewers were less than enthusiastic about the deal.

“I thought that was brownie slices,” one commented, referring to the steaks.

“I get the same meal from Chewey for my two labs,” a second remarked.

However, others jumped to her defense, praising the bundle.

“I would buy this and eat it all week. The steak and chicken alone would last me two weeks!” one viewer wrote.

“Thank you! everybody complaining about the steak but you can take them& make other meals..stir fry, baked potato, etc,” a second stated.

“What steak is it? Thank you for sharing. I’m sure it will be helpful for some families/cooking/cleaning/dishes,” a third said.

According to Outback Steakhouse’s website, the Bloomin’ Bundles serve 4-6 people. The four-person bundle offers “A family-style salad (Caesar or House), 2 family-style sides (choice of Aussie Fries, Mixed Veggies & Mashed Potatoes), and 2 of our signature Honey Wheat Bread.” On the other hand, the six-person bundle contains “A family-style salad (Caesar or House), 3 family-style sides (choice of Aussie Fries, Mixed Veggies & Mashed Potatoes), and 3 of our signature Honey Wheat Bread.” However, the website never revealed the price, only that it starts at $12.50 per person.