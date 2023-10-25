A TikToker has revealed some of the off-menu items that are available for purchase at Olive Garden, including the restaurant’s popular after-meal mints and their signature cheese graters.

TikTok user Yazzibae (@yazziebae_thegemini) uploaded her latest video in response to a comment from a user on a previous post that was uploaded two days ago. The comment, which appears overlaid on her latest post reads, “Forget the cheese! Can I buy a box of the mint chocolates! The one in the store just isn’t the same.”

In the short clip, TikTok user Yazzibae asks an Olive Garden employee if she can buy a box of Andes Chocolate Mints, which is the refreshing candy served at the end of every meal at the iconic eatery.

“Absolutely,” confirms the employee.

In the older post that the comment comes from, the creator inquires about purchasing another off-menu item from the restaurant.

The clip starts with Yazzibae sitting at her table as she points to the cheese grater in her server’s hand.

“Can I buy one of those?” she asks, to which the server replies, “Absolutely.”

The TikToker inquires about the price of the grater and whether it comes “with the cheese.” Her server tells her the item is $14.99, and that he can absolutely give her some cheese.

The Olive Garden customer’s post inquiring about the mint chocolates received 1.1 million views, while her video about buying the cheese grater garnered a whopping 7.1 million views. Users in the comments shared Yazzibae’s excitment.

One asked, “What can you not buy from Olive Garden?”

“I used to work for Olive Garden and I would give them away by [the] to go cups … I would just fill them up and give them to my guest when they asked [for extra],” shared another.

“Girl at this point if you asked to buy him he’d say “absolutely,” joked a third, to which the creator replied, saying, “Love his absolutely!”

But many fans of Olive Garden were quick to point out that there were better deals to be found when buying the mint chocolates and cheese graters.

Regarding the cheese grater, many users were quick to point out the the TikToker could have bought it on Amazon for cheaper. But, as she reminded her viewers, that wasn’t the point.

In response to someone who commented, “Amazon has them, same brand and everything,” Yazzibae wrote back, “I know we can buy them anywhere, [it’s] just a better experience to buy them at Olive Garden [with] the cheese.” In a short follow-up video, she again humorously reiterated that the cheese grater on Amazon “doesn’t come with cheese.”

Similarly with the chocolates, one person wrote, “They are literally just Andes mints with an Olive Garden wrap around it lmfaooo,” to which the creator responded, “We know it’s just can we buy them from Olive Garden tho haha.”

“You can buy them at the dollar store, they are called Andes Chocolates,” shared another helpful person, but the creator noted that the mints just weren’t the same when they didn’t come directly from the restaurant.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Olive Garden and Yazzibae for comment via email.