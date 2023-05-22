‘I play on my phone and make copies it’s crazy’: Worker says being a nursing home receptionist is ‘literally the easiest job’

A woman claimed in a viral TikTok how working as a receptionist in a nursing home is “literally the easiest job.”

The seven-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user Leli (@xo.leli). In the clip, Leli sits at her desk while watching Shameless. Then, she shifts the camera to show a Chiptole bag sitting on her desk.

@xo.leli Got in customer service mode real quick at the end 😂 ♬ sonido original – emii ⭑

The Daily Dot reached out to Leli via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 2.4 million views as of Monday, resonating with alleged former and current receptionists.

“Me but a receptionist for a dermatologist lol,” one viewer wrote.

“I worked as a receptionist at a nursing home and definitely the most chilledst easiest job I had! I loved it,” a second revealed.

“I worked reception. It was so easy but the [pay was] only 15 so I ended up leaving but it was good for a year,” a third recalled.

In addition, some receptionists shared what they do to pass the time.

“Girl I’m a receptionist at a small dealership and I sit there for hours on Tik tok,” one user remarked.

“YESSS but cherry on top is doing the night courtesy and spending half my night watching TV and eating and making sure no one escapes lmao,” a second said.

“Omg this is literally me I play on my phone and make copies it’s crazy,” another shared.

However, other alleged former and current receptionists disagree.

“It’s frl my first job right now and I feel the opposite,” one person stated.

“We aren’t [allowed] to be on our phones or watch movies/videos,” a user commented.

In addition, Leili provided some details about her job in a comment when a user asked about her duties.

“Make sure residents don’t escape, pick up calls, & let people in that’s really it lol,” she explained. “I get paid more than the minimum wage.”