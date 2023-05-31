‘I have non slip and still slipped and fractured my foot’: Taco Bell worker slips around store because he doesn’t have non-slip shoes

A Taco Bell worker went viral after revealing what he does around the restaurant chain because he never purchased non-slip shoes.
In a 13-second clip, user @mr.flubberdub recorded himself sliding across Taco Bell’s kitchens’ wet floor. As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 1.8 million views.
@mr.flubberdub ♬ original sound – Jus 🐐
“POV you never bought non-slip shoes,” he wrote via text overlay.
The Daily Dot has reached out to @mr.flubberdub via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear whether non-slip shoes were required for his job and how long he’d been without them.
But, overall, non-slip shoes are relatively effective in preventing certain workplace injuries. According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “high-rated slip-resistant shoes prevent food services worker injuries.” It also found that workers who received free, highly rated slip-resistant shoes had a 67% reduction in claims for slip injuries.
Still, @mr.flubberdub’s video resonated with fellow service workers who said they also don’t wear non-slip shoes.
“[Five] years going strong only wearing vans,” one viewer wrote.
“Literally me in converse or vans at every job i had,” a second echoed.
“Been working for 4 years n never once put in no slip shoes. I’ve always worn vans or nikes,” a third stated.
Even workers who said that they do wear non-slip shoes reported having issues with them.
“My non slip ain’t even non slip,” one comment read.
“Non slips don’t even work. I was 9 months pregnant still serving and I slipped in the kitchen and fell flat on my back,” another user shared.
“I slipped so many times in my nonslip shoes that I just started wearing vans,” a third user said.