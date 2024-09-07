‘I’m at Nobu for the FIRST and LAST time…’: Nobu customer orders 2 tacos. He can’t believe what he gets

Nobu is a high-end Japanese restaurant with Peruvian ingredients everyone is talking about on social media, sometimes for not-so-great reasons. Matt Hey (@alright.hey) was a recent customer and shared his experience at the restaurant and what shocked him most.

What happened at Nobu?

“I’m at Nobu for the first time and I got two tacos thinking they’d be regular-sized tacos. you know, normal, average-sized tacos,” Hey says. He shows viewers the bite-sized taco, no more than two by one inches big.

Hey laughs and says “OK” in a skeptical voice and proceeds to eat the whole taco in one bite. The video has 4.1 million views and almost 4,000 comments as of Saturday.

What are viewers saying?

While many viewers are familiar with Nobu and are not surprised by Hey’s experience, they agree about the absurdity of it all.

“Nobu really humbles you, I was the same,” one user wrote.

“Nobu used to be amazing now the last decade I’m always hungry when I leave,” another said.

“Not a taco nugget,” another added.

“Were they like $16 each as well?” one user asked. To which Hey responded, “Yes” with the skull emoji.

‘”Im at Nobu for the FIRST and LAST time…,’” one user jokingly commented, earning nearly 40,000 likes.

What’s the Nobu hype all about?

According to the restaurant’s website, the chain with over 40 locations, was founded by chef Nobu and friend Robert De Niro, the actor. The restaurant has been in business for 30 years now.

Online, Nobu is a hot topic with tons of creators posting about their experience visiting. Several creators have also posted about the prices and some have even created videos on how to eat at Nobu for under $100.

The Daily Dot has previously covered one creator’s experience at the restaurant where they say a roach was on their table and the employee quickly killed it. The creator was able to capture the employee swatting something on the table, however it is unclear if it was a roach exactly.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hey via Instagram and TikTok message and to Nobu via email.

