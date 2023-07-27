‘We don’t even look alike’: Woman picks up new driver’s license. Someone else’s photo is on it

A woman on TikTok shared that she was mailed a driver’s license with someone else’s photo on it. She’s hoping the internet will find her.

In the video, Gloria Lee (@gloriajlee) explains that she went to the Department of Motor Vehicles, a historically unpleasant office to visit, two weeks ago to get a new license.

While her license did arrive in the mail and had her correct information printed on it, the photo was of a complete stranger.

“That’s literally not me. We don’t even look alike,” Lee says in the clip.

She then asks if the person who ended up with her photo on their license is watching.

“There’s no way I woke up at 6:30 in the morning not to even know if it came out cute,” Lee adds.

A common form of racism people of color face is being confused for other people who don’t look like them just because they are part of the same racial or ethnic group.

While Lee can go through the process of just updating her license photo without having to renew the entire ID card, it’s a toss-up whether the office will charge her or not, given that it was an error on their part. If Lee does get charged for the change, it’ll be $17.50, according to the New York DMV website.

The TikTok, which is the only one publicly available on Lee’s profile, has about 130,000 views and more than 300 comments as of Thursday morning.

“Internet help me find her,” the caption read.

Well, the internet worked quickly.

One user commented that the person in the photo is her best friend who also went to renew her license two weeks ago but has yet to receive the new copy in the mail.

“Maybe she’ll have your pic,” the commenter wrote.

She added that her friend isn’t on TikTok, but she sent her the video.

There are dozens of people under the person’s comment asking for an update, but the TikToker has yet to share one.

“20 million people in the state and this happens. I love this app,” a commenter wrote.

Another person shared a similar experience they had.

“This happened to me several years ago! I called to tell them they wasn’t my picture, they said how do we know you are the right person,” the viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lee via TikTok comment and to the DMV via email.