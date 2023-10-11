‘Literally my college experience’: Renter in 4-bedroom apartment says he’s never met his roommates

A college student posted a viral video in which he claims he has never met the roommates of his four-bedroom apartment. It’s been two months since he moved in.

Spencer (@_spencerhudson) has reached over 450,000 views and 54,000 likes on his TikTok video as of this writing, with viewers saying that his is the ideal situation to have with random college roommates.

Spencer humorously captioned the video, “If you are my roommate and you see this video, my name is Spencer.” He begins by speaking directly into the camera, saying, “I’ve been living in this apartment for about two months, and I don’t know the names of my roommates.”

Spencer gives viewers a tour of his bedroom, and the common areas, which include the laundry closet, the kitchen, and the living room. “It’s not a bad place but I’m just kind of convinced that I’m the only one who lives here,” he says.

He explains that there are supposed to be four people in the 1100-square-foot apartment, but he has never even seen any of his roommates. “The only explanation for this is they all must have girlfriends and just live at their girlfriends places, cause that’s the only thing that makes sense here,” he says, grappling for answers.

“I told my friends and family about this and they don’t understand how it’s possible,” he adds.

Spencer then recalls that he once arrived home to find a group of strangers in his living room. “They were like, ‘Who are you?’ and I’m like, ‘I live here. Who are you?’”

He says the random people told him they were waiting for one of his roommates. “We’re waiting for Cole,” they said.

“Who’s Cole?” he asked, to which the group responded with another question: “Is this not Cole’s apartment?”

Spencer says he had to tell them he wasn’t sure because he didn’t know the names of his roommates.

“It’s kind of nice, I’m not gonna lie to you,” Spencer says towards the end of his video. “It’s basically like I have my complete own place. But, like, at a certain point I’m gonna run into ’em right? I wonder how long we can keep this going?”

Viewers seemed to think Spencer’s situation was ideal.

“That’s the best roommate situation anyone can hope for,” one comment read.

“Getting to have no roommates but only paying 25% of the rent is THE DREAM,” another echoed.

“I call my 3 other personalities “roommates” too,” joked a third.

Some users said that they had similar experiences with random roommates.

“Literally my college experience except i knew their names,” shared one person.

“I went almost an entire year without seeing my roommates and one of them i didn’t even meet until i moved out,” wrote someone else.

One user asked, “Is there any evidence of anyone else living there? Like food, dishes, things moving around, etc? Do you ever hear them?”

Another had similar queries, writing, “I have so many questions. Is there furniture in the other bedrooms? How did all those people get into your apt? Have you found Cole yet? Lol”

As of now, Spencer has not responded to these users. The Daily Dot also reached out to the creator for further information via TikTok comments.