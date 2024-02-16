‘I feel so defeated’: Driver warns against buying this car brand after ‘traumatizing’ series of events

A driver recently took to TikTok to mourn after her car was stolen a third time in a single year.

TikToker Bhadbarista (@jorlala), a creator who specializes in stories about being a barista, filmed the clip as a warning to others about the perils of buying Hyundai. The video has been viewed over 48,000 times as of publication.

Underneath on-screen captions that read, “My car was stolen AGAIN last night…” and “DO NOT BUY HYUNDAI,” Bhadbarista shared her story. “Tomorrow, it will be one year since my Genesis was stolen, which was like my dream car. I still can’t even believe that was a year ago. And, like, it’s horribly poetic that last night, my car was stolen again.”

“That is the third time my car has been stolen in less than a year,” she tearfully continued. “My Genesis was completely totaled when it was taken, so I ended up getting my Elantra. Shouldn’t have gotten another Hyundai, clearly. My Elantra was stolen right after my Genesis—June or July. Yeah, it was stolen again last night, and it just sucks because I feel like all weekend I was talking about it.”

Bhadbarista even revealed how the experience of getting her car stolen multiple times has caused internalized trauma.

“Ever since my car got stolen the second time, it’s been literally traumatizing,” she said. “I have nightmares all the time of getting my car stolen. I keep having this reoccurring nightmare where I walk out to my car, and there’d be notes in it … and then, it happened again.”

“This is just a PSA: don’t buy a f*cking Hyundai. Because it will get stolen. Three times. In less than one year,” she concluded.

Multiple drivers gave advice on how to protect cars from being stolen.

“Plz get a steering wheel lock and viper system my sister had her car stolen twice and it never happened since with those 2 protections,” one shared.

“This will keep happening to automatic transmission vehicles. No matter the make. Use a steering wheel lock,” a second agreed.

Others shared their own horror stories about car break-ins.

“Loved my Hyundai, it was almost stolen outside in broad daylight. Traded that in last yr for a Toyota,” a viewer said.

“I’m so sorry. Having a Kia is exactly the same. We have the same issue and I just got my car back from the shop from being broken into,” another added.

Since 2020, Hyundai and Kia vehicles have seen a tenfold increase in thefts, CNN reports. Part of the reason for the increased rate is a series of viral videos that showed people how to steal these brands. The outlet also reports that insurance claims for Hyundais and Kias have increased by 1000% between 2020 and 2023, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute. Older models of these brands, like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Forte, especially key-ignition vehicles made between 2015 and 2019, are more vulnerable to theft than models with push-start buttons, CNN continues.

Kia and Hyundai developed software patches in response to rising theft, according to Kiplinger Personal Finance. These upgrades are designed to shut down a car if a USB cable is used instead of the key. However, Kiplinger warns that drivers shouldn’t trust the software upgrades alone. The outlet notes that both companies have issued voluntary recalls for all affected vehicles, allowing owners to receive free anti-theft upgrades.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bhadbarista and Hyundai via email for further information.