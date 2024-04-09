‘He could have killed someone’: Viewers divided after Morgan Wallen gets arrested for throwing a chair

Ain’t that some, Ain’t that some. Man, ain’t that some [expletive].

Ain’t that some, indeed Morgan Wallen. According to the Nashville police department, the country star was booked into jail early yesterday morning after a drunk night out.

Tweeted by Metro Nashville PD, Wallen was arrested on three counts of counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct after throwing a chair from a rooftop bar on Sunday night.

After the chair fell from the roof of Nashville’s Chief’s Bar on Broadway, it landed exceptionally close to 2 MNPD officers, scoring Wallen a bond of $15,250.

Since its posting at 7:56am on Monday, the tweet has already received more than 2.1 million views and 490 reposts, stirring up quite the commotion on social media sites. And, as expected, many fans aren’t too thrilled.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wallen’s public relations team to gain more insight on the matter. Here is the statement received back, attributed to Wallen’s attorney of record:

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law wrote.

The timing isn’t ideal for fans. Wallen’s “One Night At A Time 2024” tour has just kicked off; it consists of 30 North American concerts, including a headliner performance at renowned country music festival Stagecoach. But, with the news of Wallen’s most recent endeavors, fans are questioning their recent ticket purchases.

“I have tickets to Morgan Wallen and all I keep thinking about is, ‘How am I supporting somebody that isn’t learning to be a better person?’” asks TikToker Ashley (@blind_momofboys).

Ashley is referring to Wallen’s previous controversy of using a racial slur back in 2021. And while Wallen publicly owned his mistake and apologized for his actions, she claims that his actions from two nights ago proves his inability to learn from his mistakes.

“I’m just really concerned about Morgan, because I love his music, but I’m really starting to not like him personally,” Ashley says.

And this isn’t an uncommon occurrence, many Wallen fans have found themselves slowly detaching themselves from the fandom strictly because of his continual public actions. Yet, on the other hand, a majority of fans are standing firm with Wallen, claiming that everyone makes mistakes and it’s only because of his fame that it has become such an ordeal.

Fans have taken to Reddit to take a stance, too.

“Wake up Morgan Wallen Fans,” titles the Reddit page.

Banning together, fans believe that publicity has been “too quick” to judge the country music bad-boy, because at the end of the day, we are all human and all are guilty of poor decision-making.

Fans are even using religion and the Bible to back Wallen’s rash decision-making, claiming that as secular humans, we have no right to judge his actions.

“Dats my man and ima stand beside him,” one Reddit user comments.

“He could have killed someone. Well he didn’t. So move on,” another chimes in.

In previous scenarios, Wallen has requested fans to stop justifying his poor decision-making. Regardless, fans are clashing as some continue to defend Wallen and others point out his flaws.

“He was smiling in his mugshot, like that’s just a slap in the face,” TikToker Ashley says, beginning to conclude her video.

Witnesses even claimed that Wallen was laughing after the venture. Once again, not helping his case.

But with an alleged official trial on May 4, it is uncertain if Wallen will make a public statement, or if this will have any effect on his future tour dates. Footage of the arrest has made its way online too, you can watch below: