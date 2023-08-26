‘We try our best but its never good enough’: McDonald’s workers running store say they get yelled at by customers. They’re only 18

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after saying that she and her co-workers are running a McDonald’s store at 18 years old.

In a video with over 1.6 million views as of Saturday morning, Australian TikTok user Alyssa (@sicey04) shows herself dancing alongside two other co-workers.

“When customers are yelling at us but we’re literally just 18 and running an entire store,” Alyssa writes in the text overlaying the video.

It’s unclear what each of their roles are in the restaurant.

That said, while they would be young managers, it isn’t out of the question. McDonald’s workers in Australia are generally younger than those in the United States. According to McDonald’s Australia, “The majority (86 percent) of restaurant managers are aged between 18 and 30,” while “the majority (67 percent) of our crew are between 14 and 18 years old and another 20 percent are aged between 19 and 21.”

This is in contrast to the United States, where “almost 40 percent of fast food workers are 25 or older” and “30 percent are teens,” per a 2013 article in The Atlantic.

In the comments section, some users detailed their own experiences working at the store.

“I know the feeling, I had things thrown at me,” offered a commenter.

“I just pretend like i’m in a music video to get through work,” added another.

“I almost got a McMuffin thrown at me,” recalled a third.

Other users simply shared in the workers’ enthusiasm.

“I think you girls are fantastic for doing this!!!” a user shared. “I work for maccies on DA! I know you’re pain.”

“Working at maccas is such a vibe sometimes,” wrote a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alyssa via TikTok comment.