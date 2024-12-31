‘This is what I get for ordering McDonald’s’: Customer orders Filet-O-Fish. There’s just one problem

A woman orders a Filet-O-Fish delivery from McDonald’s and gets an unbelievable surprise.

In a TikTok with over 4.2 million views, content creator Emma Mao Woods (@emmamaowoods) reveals the hilarious mistake she made on her McDonald’s order.

“This is what I get for ordering McDonald’s when I should be eating healthy,” Woods begins.

A hilarious mistake

Woods says she didn’t realize she was unchecking options for her McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish on the delivery app where she ordered it. She shows the order details on the receipt attached to her sandwich box. They read, “no filet-o-fish pa[tty], no regular bun, no tartar sauce.”

“When I picked this [expletive] up, I was wondering why [the sandwich box] was so light,” she recounts.

After unintentionally removing most of the sandwich ingredients from her order, Woods is left with one thing: a thin slice of cheese.

“I paid for this?! What?” Woods exclaims, laughing, as the video ends.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users reacted to Woods’ order.

“I guarantee there was a 5 minute multi-person conversation about your order,” one viewer wrote.

“The way they left the ticket on there like this is what YOU asked for!” chimed in a second.

“That’s great service, they even gave you a full slice,” another joked.

“As a manager at a restaurant, your selecting ‘no patty’ would have me confused so I’d either call you or have the DoorDasher call. Or package everything separately in case it was an accident,” a fourth commenter reasoned.

How can food delivery app orders be more accurate?

Food delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub continue to grow in popularity among Americans. A Gloria Food survey found that 86% of American adults order food via home delivery at least once a month.

While customers should read menus carefully to make sure they order correctly, restaurants can optimize the user experience. They can do so by making sure the menu layout is clear, properly marking prices for add-ons and customizations, and requiring as few steps as possible to order.

Restaurants should also ensure their menus are updated online so customers don’t order items that aren’t available.

How should restaurants handle outlandish delivery orders?

Commenters had opinions on how restaurants should handle orders that seem too unusual to be intentional. Some feel restaurants have a responsibility to double-check bizarre orders.

“When this would happen at my store with delivery, we’d call if an order looked like it was put in incorrectly and wasn’t realized,” one person shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Woods via TikTok and Instagram message and McDonald’s via email for more information.

