‘I didn’t appreciate them enough before’: McDonald’s breakfast bagels return to menu

A McDonald’s customer is rejoicing in the discovery that the fast food chain brought back its signature breakfast bagels.

In a short video, Florida-based user Ashley Martinez (@ogsunflower) expressed her excitement at seeing her McDonald’s order. She also showed viewers a close-up of her bagel sandwich. As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 795,000 views.

“When the breakfast bagels are back at McDonald’s,” Martinez wrote via text overlay.

She doubled-down on her excitement in the accompanying caption: “I didn’t appreciate them enough before.”

Martinez’s video might not come as a shock to everyone, though. According to a March story from Yahoo!, the chain began rolling out bagel sandwiches in select locations in November. “If there’s been a McDonald’s bagel-shaped hole in your heart since this item left the menu, you’re in luck,” the author wrote.

But, in fairness, it’s been a quiet rollout, The Street reported. While other departed favorites like “the McRib or even the McLobster sandwich requires major preparation changes in the chain’s kitchens,” bagel sandwiches are easy to bring in because “it’s simply not much extra work for the chain to stock another line of bread and toasting a bagel is no different than toasting an English muffin.”

And the bagels aren’t back at all McDonald’s locations. In Austin, Texas, for instance, the bagels are reportedly not among the myriad breakfast offerings. Commenters from California, Iowa, and Louisiana also said that they haven’t been able to purchase bagels in their respective states.

Nevertheless, they celebrated Martinez’s bounty.

“Steak egg and cheese bagel gonna do it for me every time,” one remarked.

“Mcdonald’s breakfast has my heart,” another observed.

“This is great news,” a third viewer proclaimed.

