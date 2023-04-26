‘You can only get 5’: McDonald’s worker issues PSA about the Big Mac sauce

Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced that it would be releasing Big Mac sauce packets for a limited time. A long-time favorite of McDonald’s fans, this naturally set off a wave of excitement amongst users across the internet.

However, TikTok user and McDonald’s employee Fara (@wh0re444fara) soon put a damper on that excitement. In a video with over 720,000 views, Fara claims that there is a maximum number of sauces one can get with their order.

“You can only get 5 of these bitches, max,” Fara says, gesturing to a box of Big Mac sauce. She also holds a pamphlet that she claims has information about the sauce limit.

“Don’t come in this bitch thinking you’re about to get the whole box of Big Mac sauce,” she concludes.

The limited release of the Big Mac sauce, which can only be ordered through the McDonald’s app, is one of several changes coming to the company.

“Earlier this week, McDonald’s said that it is making a series of changes to the Big Mac and the McDouble burger, as well as the classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger,” wrote Danielle Wiener-Bronner for CNN on April 19. “The changes include softer buns, gooier cheese, adding onions to patties right on the grill and adding more Big Mac sauce.”

In the comments section of Fara’s video, several users claimed they were already developing methods to circumvent the limit.

“5 PER ORDER…’I have 3 separate orders,’” wrote one user.

“Ima order my [fries] drink and nuggets separately,” added a second. “5 [sauces] for each order please.”

“Bet imma get my five then spin the block and get 5 more,” claimed a third.

However, others noted that McDonald’s could typically get Big Mac sauce prior to this release if they simply asked employees.

“Idk if the big mac sauce is new but i been ordering that with my nuggets since HS and i been graduated,” claimed a commenter.

“I don’t get it when u can just ask for a side of mac,” echoed another.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Fara via TikTok direct message.