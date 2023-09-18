‘How do u scream that u have a code then not be ready’: McDonald’s worker mocks customers who use app code

A McDonald’s worker has gone viral on TikTok after he uploaded a video in which he mocks customers who repeatedly claim to have a code from the app, but aren’t ready with the code when asked for it.

TikToker and McDonald’s employee Mario Scott (@cactusmvrkss) acted out the scenario using voice-over audio of how customers sound when they pull up to the drive-thru and attempt to use the McDonald’s app code.

“I have a code, I have a code,” can be heard on the audio as the worker walks up to the computer screen to put in the order. However, when the worker asks, “What’s the code ma’am,” the customer says, “Hold on give me one second…”

The text overlay on the video reads, “Nobody: Customers when they have a code,” while the caption drives home the TikToker’s point, asking, “How do u scream that u have a code then not be ready.“

In 2015, McDonald’s officially launched their mobile app, with limited service. The company officially launched the full version in 2017, but the app isn’t without its issues, with workers previously having issued PSAs about how best to use it.

McDonald’s provides detailed instructions on how a code from the app can be used. According to the company’s website, a customer can provide a code while paying in order to gain points. These points can then be used to redeem rewards. “For every penny you spend on eligible products at a participating restaurant, you will receive 1 point. You can start redeeming your MyMcDonald’s Rewards when you have 1500 points.”

The video has garnered over 817,000 views and 156,800 likes as of publication.

Many viewers in the comments expressed their frustration with the McDonald’s mobile app, claiming that the code system is at fault.

“It do be ready and then by the time y’all answer the signal goes away or [something] and it starts over,” explained one viewer.

“Me asf! but not too much bc the code won’t be loading right away once you press it and if you press it too early you can’t use it,” shared a second.

“It’s as if the app uses location services to load the code slow af or disable it,” said another McDonald’s customer.

