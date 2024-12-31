‘I was shocked when all the lights came on’: Man makes crucial mistake, drives car 68K miles without changing oil

Let’s face it: maintaining a car is both hard and expensive. As long as things are running, for the most part, it can be easy to let things fall by the wayside. But there’s one key aspect of vehicle maintenance that most cars cannot get by without: regular oil changes.

One TikToker is reminiscing on what happened to him when he went 68,000 miles without getting an oil change—all because he thought that’s what he was doing at the gas pump.

Confusion over refueling and oil changes

In a video that has drawn over 15,600 views on TikTok, user @1_.pr1nce_.1 shares their unfortunate mistake with viewers.

The creator reposts an older video of his, in which he films himself ranting about the price of an oil change.

“Everybody from my last video is saying, ‘no girl, you need an oil change,’ like, no b*tch, I need an oil change, yeah, but I’m not going to sit there and pay somebody $160 to change my oil when I can literally pump for $3 a gallon?” he says in the video.

The creator provides some context for the video in the text overlay, explaining that at the time of the recording, he did not realize that oil and fuel were different.

It reads, “[Flashback] to when I drove my car 68,000 miles without changing the oil because I thought fuel and oil were the same,” the creator explains in the text overlay.

In the video, he goes on to say, “I’m literally not stupid. Like I am not crazy? And I mean I know labor is expensive, but somebody else’s time should not be cheap or free, but I’m going to do it at the pump.”

In the caption, the creator laughs at his mistake, writing, “And I was shocked when all the lights came on … ohhh what a time.”

What is the difference between car engine oil and fuel?

A car requires both fuel and oil to function, but the two substances play vastly different roles and occupy different places in the engine.

Automotive engine oil keeps the parts of an engine lubricated, so they can move appropriately and without overheating.

Fuel is stored in the gas tank until it is funneled to the engine, and its job is to power the vehicle’s movement.

How often do you need an oil change?

The old standby recommendation is about every 3,000 miles for an oil change. However, with newer car models and higher quality lubricants, most vehicles can go up to 7,500 miles before their next oil change, according to AAA.

Cars using fully synthetic oil might even be able to go as far as 15,000 miles between changes. But surely not 68,000 miles, like the TikToker.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers shared that they couldn’t believe the creator did not know the difference between fuel and oil for such a long time.

“Girl, oil is for your engine,” one commenter wrote. “and gas is for engine i guess to run.”

“Confidently wrong is my favorite kind of wrong,” another laughed.

“Omg the world has gone to shit,” someone else remarked. “Kids these days are ignorant even with info in the palm of your hand.”

One person asked, “Real question is what car do you drive cuz that engine put in the WORK.”

The TikToker responded, “A 2022 Honda civic … she’s a trooper.”

@1_.pr1nce_.1 And I was shocked when all the lights came on 🤣🤣🤣 ohhh what a time ♬ original sound – 👑111prince111👑

Others shared that they had seem similar behavior from loved ones who chose not to maintain their vehicles. Some had gaps in their knowledge, while others deliberately made choices to not take care of them.

“My aunt, buying a new Altima in 07. Trading it in 8 years later at 77k for an Audi and it had NEVER had an oil change. BONE DRY,” one commenter said.

“If it makes you feel better, my parents went over 30k on an oil change,” another wrote. “Twice. Back to back. My mom said ‘Well your dad just puts more oil in when the red light comes on.’”

