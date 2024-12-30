‘Calm down’: Customer shops $600 worth of Lululemon. Then she gets stopped at the door

Lululemon is in the hot seat once more for alleged discrimination against its Black customers.

In a TikTok with over 3.4 million views, content creator Molly Poppinss (@molly_poppinss) shared a reposted video of a Black woman being stopped by police at the door of Lululemon after spending $600 at the store.

The video shows the woman surrounded by several police officers at the door with her purchased clothes spread out on the floor in front of them.

“I want to see what I stole. Please,” she says to the officers.

As the video progresses, the officers continuously ask her for her information while she asks them what they need it for.

Lululemon workers accused Black customer of stealing

The officers admit to the woman that they stopped her because the workers believed she “took something.”

After telling her to “calm down,” one of the officers tells her, “We looked. You let us look at your stuff. You said no, nothing was found, you’re good to go.”

But the woman becomes incensed.

“I do not want this stuff anymore,” she declares.

She reveals to a person off camera that the workers believed she was stealing as she shopped, before she rang up her purchases.

As the video ends, the Lululemon customer approaches an empty register and asks for assistance.

“Who’s at the register? I’m ready to return my $600 products that you thought I stole,” she says.

Viewers Weigh In

In the comments, users slammed Lululemon for the incident.

“I didn’t wear Lululemon before and I never will now,” one user declared.

“This is so insulting especially after spending such a large amount of money. So sorry and you didn’t deserve this,” a second commenter offered.

@molly_poppinss Replying to @Dee🤍NOT MY VIDEO… For those that keep asking in the comments, here’s part 1 of the video. The creator deleted the second part from her page that showed the workers & police officers at the register with her. Original creator’s handle is miissupcore . . . . #lululemon #racialprofiling ♬ original sound – Poppinss🇳🇬💕

“Return evvvvvverything,” another viewer advised.

“This is why I refuse to enter a Lululemon,” a fourth person said.

The customer speaks out

The Lululemon customer in Molly Poppinss’ video posts on TikTok under miissupscore (@miissupscore). After her story went viral on the platform, she uploaded a follow-up to provide more context for what she experienced.

“I was in distress after [the police] stopped me. I’ve never been stopped by the police, falsely accused, or patted down by the police. I’ve never been in any situation like that in my life,” she recounts.

The customer also argues that her indignation at the officer and the Lululemon employees was was justified.

“I knew that my anger was necessary. Like, why are you guys stopping me? Why are you harassing me? What did I do? Be black?” she vents.

Lululemon previously accused of discrimination

Lululemon has faced allegations of discrimination against various groups before.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s remarks that he didn’t want “certain customers” wearing the brand. Among other remarks, Wilson said, “You’ve got to be clear you don’t want certain customers coming in.” Some interpreted the unwanted customers in question to be Black people.

A Black former Lululemon employee has also alleged that she faced discrimination and had her documented complaints ignored by HR before she was eventually fired.

The Daily Dot reached out to Molly Poppinss and miissupscore via TikTok message and to Lululemon via email for more information.

