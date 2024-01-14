Libraries have long been pillars of communities, providing not just books, but a wealth of resources and services. In the age of the internet, libraries have evolved to offer even more—from Wi-Fi hotspots to digital media tools. And they continue to expand their offerings to meet the needs of their communities.

In a viral TikTok video, user @littalpunk brings attention to these often overlooked resources, revealing how she leverages her local library’s offerings to access Wi-Fi and digital media services for free. The video, posted on Jan. 7, has quickly accumulated over 1.3 million views in less than a week.

In the video, @littalpunk films herself in her car, stating, “You guys are lame, libraries are cool. Haven’t paid for Wi-Fi in three years. Why? My local library gives out Wi-Fi hotspots, not only that, they give out Roku sticks, so I haven’t paid for HBO Max and Netflix in god knows how long.”

She goes on to emphasize the importance of libraries as safe spaces for unhoused people and adolescents and encourages viewers to register for a library card, as doing so helps fund libraries.

“So then you could go to library, watch a movie and have like a f*cking great time. Also register for a library card because even when you register for one, and get the card that’s helping fund libraries. Some libraries have you know, like cooking classes, video games, DVDs, it’s not just about the books,” she says.

The video has sparked a lively discussion in the comments section, with many users sharing their own experiences and appreciation for libraries.

One commenter wrote, “I work in a library and they are an incredible necessary third place for so many communities.”

Another added, “One of the last free public spaces anyone can be in with no expectation.”

Other commenters shared the unique offerings of their local libraries. “Yes!! My local library has the library, a used book store, a cafe, and a gym! Loveeee,” one user remarked.

Another commenter said, “Looked up my hometown library. Things that I can borrow include a Switch, a metal detector, film to digital converter, Bluetooth speaker, megaphone.”

