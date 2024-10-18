‘Got to have a little humor’: Driver’s Lexus GX460 catches fire. Neighbor can’t believe what they did with it

Not everyone decorates for Halloween. But those who do tend to go all out. And sometimes, the levels of creativity are truly unparalleled. TikToker Dawsen Saley (@dawsensaley) experienced that firsthand after realizing her neighbor had turned a disastrous car fire into a clever opportunity.

“This car caught on fire last week and they turned it into a halloween decoration,” she wrote over a TikTok. The short TikTok has 723,900 views.

As she zooms in, viewers see the remains of an extremely destroyed car sitting in her neighbor’s driveway. It’s missing at least one of its front wheels, has clear scorch marks, and the front of the vehicle is all messed up. The unfortunate car owner also posted two skeletons slumped down inside against the car doors.

Viewers applauded the resilience and creativity

Having your car catch on fire certainly isn’t on anyone’s to do list. But people appreciated the way these car owners decided to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.

“Hey towing is expensive might as well use it while they can and save up to have it hauled off to the wrecking yard,” wrote @kristian.m289.

“Got to have a little humor,” @devilish_parker_ agreed.

“I’m sure dealing with insurance company is an horror worse than any halloween demon,” @johnsnow1973 joked.

“Personally, I love it, it’s creative & macabre,” @frakensteinne said. “Sadly, i see the other side too, some people are gonna come for you for depicting a fatal car crash.”

What are the reasons this car would catch fire?

Several viewers identified the vehicle in the video as a Lexus GX460. At least one person noted that they own one themselves.

“They’re super reliable,” @theandersonobrien claimed, “would be super curious why this caught on fire.”

The specific reason this car caught on fire remains a mystery to the internet at large for the time being. But there are plenty of things that could have caused it. According to Progressive, the top five causes of car fires are issues with the wiring, fluids leaking, hot catalytic converters igniting the ground underneath a car, engines that overheat, and cigarettes.

With as much damage as there is to the front of the car, engine trouble and wiring were both speculated by several people in the comments. The Daily Dot has reached out to Saley via TikTok comment for more information.

Is the Lexus GX460 a safe, reliable car?

The comments section also took a turn after one TikToker said they had been contemplating buying this car themselves but were now concerned. Fortunately, others quickly jumped in to offer reassurances. It’s unclear which year this GX460 is, but it’s also notable that the 2023 model has good safety and reliability ratings.

While there have been certain Lexus models that have been recalled due to issues that increased the chance of the vehicle catching on fire in the past, the GX460 is not among them. The most recent recall involving the GX460 occurred in 2020, and that was due to the possibility that the fuel pump could cause the engine to stall.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lexus.

Hopefully, this is the only GX460 owner using the burned-up remains of their vehicle for Halloween, but at least they made the most out of a bad situation!

