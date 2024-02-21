‘It IS too iconic to give up’: Hotel guest asked by front desk if she wants ‘special, one of a kind room’

The word “unique” gets thrown around a lot these days, especially when it comes to hospitality marketing. But a trending TikTok video posted this week revealed a hotel experience that truly has no equal.

Creator Julia (@greenjulia0) posted a video about her colorful, eye-popping stay at the Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and viewers’ jaws were on the proverbial floor. The video has almost 220,000 views and 26,000 likes.

“This morning when I got to my hotel, the front desk lady asked me if I wanted a special, one-of-a-kind room,” Julia said in the video.

The hotel worker warned Julia that the room was “kind of a lot” and offered to switch her to a different room if she didn’t like it. Julia wasn’t concerned.

The creator and her friend noticed a plaque outside their door calling it the “Leopard” room. When they walked in, they were greeted by dazzling, dizzying, kaleidoscopic interior design—all in leopard print. The ceiling, the floors, the closet, and the bathroom (notably, not the shower tile) were festooned in psychedelic jungle cat style.

“Every single square inch of this hotel room is leopard-themed,” Julia said. “It’s kind of slay.”

She continued, “Everyone keeps telling me that I’m crazy for staying in here, but I think that it’s too iconic to not stay in here.”

Julia assured viewers that she would keep the room “for the plot.”

According to the plaque featured in Julia’s video, the room was designed in 2019 by Lon Michels, a Westpoint, Wisconsin-based artist. It’s meant to overwhelm the senses—the plaque says it “totally engulfs the viewer or participant.”

“The guests become immersed in the art that surrounds them, thus, becoming part of the painting or installation,” according to the plaque. The artist chose leopard print because it’s “glamorous and beautiful.”

One commenter wrote, “No bc it’s giving Lisa Frank.”

“I’m from New Jersey and I approve of this room,” a commenter said.

Another viewer wrote, “oh i would absolutely do mushrooms here.”

Someone commented, “it’s so busy it’s calming I love it.”

“You must have good vibes bc the front lady must have been like yep she’s the one who’s going to like the room,” another person commented.

“I love neutral hotel rooms like this,” someone joked.

“You could have the best photo shoot in there,” a viewer wrote.

“I’m overstimulated, but I’d deal. It IS too iconic to give up,” a commenter chimed in.

Another comment read, “if i don’t stay there soon i fear i might perish.”

“Hahaha I knew EXACTLY which room you were gonna say. I work with the hotel and they have 4 dif one of a kind suites. So fun,” someone wrote.

“It’s honestly like a Midwest version of Kusama maybe,” one viewer commented, referencing the dot-centric work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The Saint Kate hotel even commented: “So glad you enjoyed your stay! The Leopard Room by Lon Michels is truly a one-of-a-kind experience!”

The hotel, which is located in Milwaukee’s Theater District, bills itself as “a modern luxury experience with an artful twist,” where “every aspect of the hotel is inspired by music, painting, sculpture, and design.” It’s named after Saint Catherine, the patron saint of artists.

“Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel is a place to discover, inviting all to not just see the arts but connect with them,” Dana Johnson, general manager of Saint Kate, said in a statement provided to the Daily Dot via email. “Through numerous immersive arts experiences, guests can enjoy Saint Kate’s everchanging galleries, nightly live music and an entire culinary journey under one roof. The experience doesn’t end there—it continues as guests can fall asleep in a masterpiece in one of four Canvas Rooms designed entirely by local artists—a unique opportunity and one that is truly special to Saint Kate.”

“Leopard” is one of those Canvas Rooms. (Saint Kate’s three other Canvas Rooms are decidedly more subtle.) According to a representative for the hotel, proceeds from each stay in the Canvas Rooms benefit local arts organizations.

Michels, the artist behind the “Leopard” room, grew up and studied art in Wisconsin, according to his website.

The Daily Dot reached out to Julia via TikTok, as well as the Saint Kate hotel and Michels via email.