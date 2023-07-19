‘That’s messed up’: KFC worker tells new hire he has to check for loose tiles with plunger. He does it

A KFC worker went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself hazing a new hire. But the internet was up in arms.

Brooke Jacobs (@bjacobs0623) uploaded the now-viral clip, which shows an unnamed employee checking for loose tiles in the kitchen with a plunger. As of Wednesday morning, the TikTok had more than 370,200 views.

“Pulled a prank on the new hire by saying he needs to check for any loose tiles with the plunger,” Jacobs wrote via text overlay. She seemed to enjoy herself, too, writing in the accompanying caption, “had me rolling.”

The camera then panned to the KFC employee, who assessed individual tiles with a plunger to see if any popped out of the ground. Toward the end of the video, a co-worker approached the man—seemingly to tell him that his friends were just messing with him.

The plunger gambit is a popular prank pulled by co-workers all over the internet. One man, also in the food service industry, was recently hazed in a similar fashion. A woman who worked at a coffee shop had a similar experience.

Despite this, commenters were not amused.

“I don’t find this funny,” one person wrote.

“That’s messed up,” another added.

“omg that’s so evil,” a third person wrote.

“I’d be mad,” a fourth person said.

Others, however, shared their own favorite gags to pull on new employees.

“I always prank new hires! I once asked someone to clean the ceiling and another one to go and sweep the roof,” one viewer shared.

Another user shared a similar story: “I used to troll the new hires by giving them bathroom passes [and] saying, ‘That’s what we do here. You get one every month.’”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jacobs via TikTok comment and to KFC by email.