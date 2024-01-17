‘You absolutely foul ghoul’: John Cusack is DMing insults to pro-Israel figures online

Actor John Cusack is blocking and DMing insults to pro-Israel and Zionist internet users in response to their comments concerning the Israel-Hamas war.

A recent screenshot shows that he DM’ed a pro-Israel poster and called them a racist, “absolutely foul ghoul.”

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Sally Frankel (@sallyathomenow) shared a screenshot of an Instagram direct message she received from Cusack.

“You absolutely foul ghoul – I do t hate Jews I pity you,” Cusack’s message states. “Fuck you – you racist ghouls.”

Although not clear what prompted the block, Frankel’s recent posts include an infographic stating that Jewish people are the true Israelites and retweets calling Muslim people “lower than animals.”

Cusack has called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and includes “Justice for all—or no one” and “Peace in Israel and Palestine” in his social media bios.

Frankel’s interaction with the actor was not an isolated incident—Cusack has gotten into it with other pro-Israel figures online concerning the ongoing conflict and many have shared that he has blocked them on Instagram and X.

“All of us (coincidentally all Jews) blocked by John Cusack, don’t forget the secret handshake and the meeting in the clubhouse later,” commentator Rolene Marks tweeted on Wednesday.

“Blocked by John Cusack,” Americans for Ben-Gurion University’s Tali Goldsheft shared Tuesday. “Antisemites have united in their Jewish Blockade.”

“I interacted with @JohnCusack on this platform once, a decade ago,” former Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Avi Mayer tweeted on Tuesday. “Today, after seeing many Jews post that he had blocked them, I checked and saw that he had blocked me, too.”

As for Cusack’s take regarding his online altercations, he tweeted that he wishes all that “[rationalize] the killing of children” a “heartfelt fuck you.” And after many actors faced consequences for declaring their support for Palestine, Cusack says that he’s not worried about how his career will fare as a result of his opinions.

“I love these stupid ass troll farm bitches who think in the middle of a genocide I’m worried about Hollywood,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Project much? Glad to see you got things in perspective.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Frankel and representatives for Cusack for comment.