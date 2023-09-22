‘We actually took the staff out to a Korean restaurant’: Jobseeker asks interviewer how company celebrates diversity after seeing staff page

A jobseeker asked a prospective employer about how they celebrate diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and got an answer that included Cinco de Mayo parties and staff outings to Korean restaurants.

The TikTok video documenting the Q&A came from creator Pat Pat (@89texpatpat), getting more than 1.7 million views and 259,600 likes since going up on Wednesday.

In the clip, Pat records himself sitting in front of his laptop. He sets the scene with an on-screen caption where he admits to “trolling” interviewers by asking about diversity.

“I was looking through your staff page, and I was curious how you guys celebrate diversity and inclusion within your team?” he asks.

A voice seemingly coming from Pat’s laptop responds by saying it’s a “great question” before launching into the myriad ways the company heralds diversity.

“In May, we have a company Cinco de Mayo party, and we are really inclusive of the Hispanic community. So that’s something we look forward to every May,” the voice says.

Continuing through the calendar, he says, “Of course, you know, in June, we celebrate Juneteenth for our African American brothers and sisters because we here, we do believe in Black Lives Matter. Black lives matter here. Absolutely.”

He then pivots to Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month—though he has trouble getting the phrase out—and notes that the observance involves a restaurant. “And during this time, we actually took the staff out to a Korean restaurant, and we had some Korean food,” he says.

“Did you have any other questions, though?” the voice asks of Pat, who did well to maintain a relatively straight face through the interaction, though he did register incredulity at several points.

“I’m good,” Pat responds wearily, closing his laptop cover.

Commenters were also left in jaw-dropping wonder.

“You were so strong for not laughing,” one observed. “I laughed so hard when I heard the cinco de mayo party.”

Another added, “He’s just throwing out all the diversity lingo he can think of and is hoping something sticks.”

Someone else remarked, “It was the ‘black lives matter’ comment for me.”

Several viewers questioned whether the interview actually happened. Pat replied to some that the video was a skit but was based on real experience.

“Oh this was 100% a real convo in the past lmao,” he responded to a viewer.

In a follow-up video, Pat shared the type of response he hopes to hear when asking about diversity.

He notes that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) “goes beyond race.”

“I’m looking to hear flexible work policy,” he says. “That’s my number one thing. I don’t want chips and salsa at a Hispanic Heritage event.”

He also mentions mentorship programs, work-from-home options, and safe reporting channels for DEI issues, observing, “We have to start changing the narrative, especially when underrepresented groups are applying in this horrific job market right now. And it’s time to start asking the hard questions.”

The Daily Dot contacted Pat via TikTok comment for more information.