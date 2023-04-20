‘They kept muting me to talk to each other’: Job hunter rescinds application for 6-figure salary job after spotting red flags during hiring process

A job hunter said she rescinded her application for a job that pays six figures after spotting a slew of red flags during the hiring process. Viewers think she dodged a massive bullet.

A TikToker known for her work-related content Eve (@adminandeve) has been taking her 150,000 followers with her on a journey to find a new job after getting laid off in 2022.

In her “Day 22 of aggressively looking for a new job” video, she said she was about to have a job interview with a finance firm and that the salary range is $150,000 to $180,000 and was really excited about it. “It’s five days in the office, but for that money I will bark,” she said. “The only problem is they would want me to dye my hair for the job, and I’m really struggling with changing myself for a job when I know that my work is really good.”

Eve has split-dye hair, meaning half of her hair is one color and the other half is another. Viewers urged her just to use a temporary spray on it for the job interview.

Eve later stitched her video to give viewers an update on how the interview went. In the video, which garnered over 1 million views, she revealed she rescinded her candidacy. “First of all, they just laid it on me that there are two jobs at the firm and that the job I’m interviewing for is not the $150,000 to $180,000 base, it’s $110,000 to $120,000,” she started, reminding folks the pay that she thought she’d be getting is what made that particular job listing so appealing as she’s interviewing for many other positions that offer the $110,000 to $120,000 salary—and those are not requiring her to dye her hair.

She said in addition to the confusion surrounding pay, the interviewer was rude, and the only thing they wanted to know was “why I left each role in the last three or four years because they were shorter than the rest of my career.” “Ummm hi, COVID. Everybody’s getting laid off,” Eve said.

She said they also judged her for having her own business and gave her a side eye after she told them the previous company she was with encouraged that. She said the interviewers also “kept muting me to talk to each other.”

She ends the video by flicking the camera off.

Viewers shared what red flag shocked them most. For some, it was how they wanted Eve to dye her hair; for others, it was how they muted her to talk to each other.

“They muted to talk to each other?! That’s wild. They never heard of taking notes?” one questioned.

“People always tell me to take my nose ring out for interviews – nope. I can’t work for an organization that thinks that impacts my work,” another said.

At the end of the day, the consensus is Eve did the right thing by withdrawing herself from consideration because many job interviews are “sneak peek[s] on what your work life would look like.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Eve via email.