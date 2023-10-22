In a viral video, an Israeli man claimed that the workers at a Louisiana Taco Bell discriminated against him and his wife and refused to sell him the Mexican Pizza he wanted. Viewers are divided.

In the video, the man got into a heated argument with the workers at his local Taco Bell.

At the beginning of the clip, he pointed at a cashier and accused her of falsely stating they were out of Mexican Pizzas. For those unfamiliar with the fast food item, Taco Bell’s “pizza” is made up of beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend layered between two flat hard taco shells. Yum?

He went on to accuse her of discriminating against him, claiming that a Black customer who came in after him ordered the same thing and was actually served the “pizza.”

The man who allegedly did get the Mexican Pizza was briefly shown on camera with a “leave me out of this” look but never actually gets to say anything.

“What’s the issue here, is it a color issue?” the irate customer asks, at one point even asking if it was because he was tall and the other man was shorter. “I’m Jewish. I’m Israeli. I’m not white.”

“Don’t do that. That is wrong for you to do that, to say that,” the worker responded, denying that the interaction had anything to do with his race.

The man went back and forth with the workers, accusing them of discrimination and asking for his money back. They said they’d make him the Mexican Pizza, but at that point, he just kept insisting on a refund.

The workers urged him to just make the complaint online with corporate to get his money back since they couldn’t process it on the reigster.

It is unclear who the man behind the camera and the original poster is since @sarah_conner1’s account, where the video was posted, reposts other people’s videos instead of original content.

The video has more than 150,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments.

Some people applauded the man for standing up for himself.

“Im so glad you stood up for yourself,” the top comment, with over 700 likes, read.

“He is not wrong! Shame on Taco Bell! This is why Taco Bell is a crappy lace to eat!” a person wrote.

Others were confused why the man was so upset over food from Tac Bell.

“A grown ass man that’s pressed about a Mexican pizza? Wow. Why argue? Contact corporate. You literally are arguing about Mexican pizza. Smh,” a commenter said.

“calm the f*ck down. it’s not like you have great taste. look at your eating Taco Bell. where’s food on the planet? go to del Taco,” another wrote.

And the post brought out several racists in the comments.

The Daily Dot reached out to Conner and Taco Bell for comment via email.