‘I will never touch this stuff’: Expert warns against buying this ‘dangerous’ common household product

TikToker Tommy the Lawyer (@tommythelawyer) has gained 286,500 followers on the platform by sharing insights as a catastrophic injury and death lawyer. In a recent viral video with over 5.1 million views, Tommy identified what he believes is “the most dangerous product” and warned viewers to avoid it.

“There’s one product that’s causing the most dangerous consequences after decades of use: Roundup, the common weed killer,” Tommy explains. “You may have seen Roundup commercials, where they spray it on weeds, and thought, ‘What’s the big deal?’”

“The big deal,” he stresses, “is that Roundup, or glyphosate, and its other ingredients are linked to certain blood cancers.”

Tommy continues, “The people who develop these cancers are those who’ve used the product for years. It’s astounding. I’m handling these cases right now, and it’s shocking how much Monsanto knew about the dangers of their product.”

He also points out that Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, knew about the product’s toxicity but failed to warn the public or label it with a warning.

Legal cases and Monsanto’s accountability

This lack of warning was central to a 2023 California case in which Mike Dennis was awarded $332 million after claiming Roundup caused his rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. CBS News reported that Dennis blamed glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, for his cancer. A San Diego Superior Court jury ruled that Monsanto failed to adequately warn consumers about Roundup’s risks.

Monsanto was acquired by the German chemical giant Bayer in 2018. Since then, Bayer has paid up to $10.9 billion to settle about 125,000 claims, both filed and unfiled, according to CBS News.

For decades, Monsanto’s products have been linked to serious health issues and environmental harm. In 2021, the company pleaded guilty to felony offenses related to usage of banned pesticides.

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, Former U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison said, “Monsanto is a serial violator of federal environmental laws.” She pointed out the company’s repeated violations of regulations regarding toxic chemicals and pesticides, which are known to cause serious health problems.

She continued, “The company repeatedly violated laws related to highly regulated chemicals, exposing people to pesticides that can cause serious health problems.”

Is Roundup safe to use?

According to Google’s search results, yes.

“No risks of concern to human health from current uses of glyphosate. Glyphosate products used according to label directions do not result in risks to children or adults,” reads the listed snippet from the Environmental Protection Agency, citing a report from its scientists.

It seems to come down to its handling. Most casual gardeners just spray it without protection. As a Reddit comment notes: “I live in a rural area, and the farmers tell me they use a lot of it with no problems, but that they follow safety precautions: masks, gloves, arms & legs covered, don’t spray when it’s windy, etc.”

Public outcry

Tommy’s video has sparked millions of views and thousands of comments. Many viewers shared personal stories about family members who developed cancer and questioned whether Roundup played a role.

One viewer shared: “My Mimi passed from blood cancer. She was healthy, never smoked, never drank, loved to craft and garden, and used Roundup all the time.”

Another commented, “I grew up in a farming community. My dad sprayed Roundup daily. I got cancer in my 30s, and both my sisters have kidney disease. I believe Roundup causes other health issues and cancers.”

A third wrote: “My mom passed from Diffuse B-Cell Lymphoma earlier this year. We didn’t understand why, but she had farm fields surrounding her home. I can’t help but wonder if there’s a connection.”

These stories have sparked widespread concern and continue to fuel the ongoing debate over glyphosate’s potential dangers and its link to cancer.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tommy the Lawyer via a contact form and Bayer via email.

