‘This is the biggest Instacart order I’ve ever shopped’: Instacart shopper fills 3 carts for 132-item order. The customer only tipped $10

One Instacart shopper spent 45 minutes piling groceries into several carts and has claimed she was only given a $10 tip for all of her hard work.

In a viral video that has been viewed more than 10,000 times, TikTok creator Sara Amber Victoria (@lilbabytrex) took viewers along with her to fulfill the large order that included 132 items and cost $743.36.

“This is the biggest order I’ve shopped for in a while,” she said in the clip. “I might need two baskets, so come along.”

Among the items on the list were bulk amounts of cereal, water, cheese, snacks and ice cream.

“You guys saw the amount of ice cream they are purchasing?” She asked viewers while showing off a cart full of Drumsticks, ice pops, Oreo cones and pints of Ben & Jerry’s. “How do you even have a freezer that big?”

By the end of the TikTok creator’s Instacart shopping spree, the bill rang up to hundreds of dollars, and yet, she said the customer only tipped her $10.

“Y’all are gonna get mad at me for this one because they only tipped me $10 on the order,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instacart via email and Sara Amber Victoria via TikTok comments for more information.

According to the company’s website, Instacart’s “full service shoppers” get paid per completed order. The company provides earning estimates based on the size of the order, driving distance and the amount of effort necessary to complete an order before a shopper accepts it.

In the comments section, Sara explained that she made $40 total for completing the order.

“You only made $10 on that order you gotta be kidding me that’s ridiculous they did not tip you more.,” one user commented.

Viewers also advised against accepting big orders.

“Never ever take those orders!!!” one user wrote. “Like ever!”

“HELL NO!” Brandi Walker wrote. “That’s why when I do side hustles it’s always [do DoorDash]! So fast and pays so much more than Instacart in my area.”

This is not the first time Instacart has been in the news because of its tipping system. In 2020, many complained that the app’s users were luring workers in to fill their orders by offering big tips. Some customers then canceled the tips after the order was completed.