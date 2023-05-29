‘WHERE CAN I GET A JOB AT IN N OUT’: In-N-Out worker says she makes nearly $20 an hour

People on TikTok have mixed feelings about an In-N-Out worker who posted about making nearly $20 an hour.

In the video, Maya (@bozomaya444) is sitting in a car wearing her In-N-Out uniform. She seems to be waiting to go in to work but is torn between not wanting to work at the popular fast-food establishment and going in to earn her hourly $19.75.

Throughout the video, Maya shakes her head, looking to and then away from the camera before giving in at the end with a resigned “OK.”

“When I have to go into work but I make $19.75 an hour,” the worker writes in the text overlay.

While it is unclear what state Maya lives in and the minimum wage for her area, $19.75 is well above the national $7.25 minimum wage and several dollars above states who’ve implemented a $15 minimum wage.

For those unfamiliar with the West Coast chain, In-N-Out is a burger joint with nearly 400 locations across California, Texas, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona. The establishment is known for serving up fresh burgers with a secret sauce. They also serve various off-menu items and meal combinations.

Maya’s video has nearly 700,000 views and more than 1,000 comments as of Monday.

Some commenters were positively taken aback by how much she earns as a fast-food worker.

“19.75??? WHERE CAN I GET A JOB AT IN N OUT HELLO,” a commenter wrote.

“That 1k+ check HITS,” a person commented.

“Working at in n out is such a blessing but you gotta work fast since they always packed with customers,” another said.

Others thought the pay wasn’t nearly enough for the level of work.

“No I’ve seen those lines at in n out ill keep my $17,” a person wrote.

“I make 20 in cali and it’s the new $10 an hour lmao,” a person said.

Another person suggested Costco as a workplace with good wages, claiming they made $26.50 working there.

The Daily Dot contacted Maya for comment via TikTok direct message and In-N-Out via email.