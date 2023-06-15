‘Better eat up that cost 500 bucks’: Nurse tells patient she’s bringing her a side salad. The hospital gives her burger toppings

After being promised a side salad and a piece of cake while in the hospital, a woman was served a pile of burger toppings instead, according to a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed 916,300 times as of this writing, user Jools Rosa (@joolieannie) said a nurse told her that she was going to bring her a side salad and some cake so the patient could get some food in her system.

“I’m thinking of a side salad, like this,” Rosa said, pointing to a picture of mixed greens, tomatoes and cucumbers. The hospital patient then showed the salad consisting of a single lettuce leaf, a tomato slice, two slices of onion and a few pickles.

“And for the cake, I was expecting a little piece of school cake,” she continued laughing, then showed a thin slice of plain cake that she was able to pick up with just two fingers.

Viewers were just as amused as the patient about her supposed side salad and minuscule piece of cake.

“I was like ‘oh that cake isn’t too bad’ then you picked it up! WHY IS IT SO TINY?!” one user wrote.

“Personal size Bundt cake cut into 43 slices,” another guessed.

“Better eat up, that cost 500 bucks,” joked a third user, referring to ever-rising costs of hospital visits and how hospitals often charge patients for even the smallest administrative tasks.

Other users expressed disbelief over the salad, with many comparing it to “the salad Spongebob was serving at the Kuddly Krab.”

“Our hospital has a toppings bar for burgers beside the salad bar,” a hospital employee commented. “She def grabbed the wrong stuff. I mean, pickles?!”

“One singular piece of lettuce is insane,” wrote

One user compared the food to “scraps,” with another claiming it must’ve been “intentional” judging by the look of the cake. “Tiny doll serving size,” the user called it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rosa via Instagram direct message.