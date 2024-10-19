‘Weak subframe’: Expert shows what happens when you drive a newer Honda Civic over a pothole. It isn’t good

Several social media users are advising against buying newer cars. For some, it’s rooted in financial practicality. Many would argue that consumers are better off purchasing well-maintained cars a couple of years old. This way, you allow new car buyers/leasees to bear the brunt of depreciation costs.

For others, it’s a quality issue: Newer cars just aren’t built as well as they used to be. While many would argue that newer cars are driving on roads longer, others disagree. Luis (@callescol97) appears to be of the latter category, as he blasted the frame on a newer Honda Civic.

In a viral TikTok, he showed subframe damage sustained to the Japanese sedan that hit a pothole. His video garnered over 180,000 views and hundreds of comments from folks weighing in on the new vs. old car longevity debate.

Are newer Civics less strong?

“What happens when you hit a pothole in a newer Civic?” a text overlay in the video reads. Luis then records the interior of a shop he walks through before the clip then transitions to a shot of the subframe of the vehicle.

Visible damage is evident to the undercarriage of the car—there’s a distinct crack. Next, Luis pans the camera around to reveal another fissure on the bottom portion of the vehicle. “You cracked the subframe,” another on-screen caption, accompanied by an A.I. robotic narration, reads.

As the camera pans out, it’s revealed that the subframe has been removed from the vehicle. Shop employees work on this piece as the video comes to a close. “Weak subframe,” a caption for the TikTok reads.

Heavy Metal vs. Aluminum

There’s been a lot of talk concerning the durability of older vehicles versus more recent offerings from manufacturers. Consequently, there’s a misconception that because older cars were made out of heavier metal and steel components, they’re safer. This simply isn’t the case. Although newer vehicles sustain more damage in an accident, these crumple zones are designed to absorb impact. This means that the drivers inside the vehicles are spared the brunt of these vibrations in the event of an accident.

Thus, newer cars are generally safer to drive than older models, even if they don’t look it at first glance. That being said, newer Honda Civic frame subframes are made out of aluminum. This metal is more resistant to rust than steel, which means it’s better protected against corrosion. So if your car isn’t involved in any accidents that’ll subject it to cracking/breaking, it could, presumably, last longer.

Although comparatively, aluminum frames aren’t as stalwart when it comes to long-term durability versus steel. The business Arnold Motor Supply breaks down the differences between the two types of frames. Additionally, the company went on to explain the advantages and types of vehicles that are outfitted with aluminum vs steel frames. “Different materials offer unique properties for frame construction. For instance, steel frames are known for their strength and rigidity, making them a popular choice for heavy-duty vehicles,” they said. “On the other hand, aluminum frames offer a lightweight yet sturdy alternative, improving fuel efficiency and handling.”

TikTokers weigh in

One commenter who replied to Luis’ video stated that this type of damage shouldn’t be on drivers to repair. “City should pay for that,” they quipped.

Someone else echoed the sentiment, writing, “That’s not a pot hole. That’s the hole to other dimension.”

However, others believe that modern manufacturing practices at Honda’s facilities are to blame. “Honda is poorly designing and manufacturing their vehicles nowadays,” one penned.

Another supported this ideology, writing, “I’ll take a 97 civic any day!”

One TikToker believes all auto manufacturers are opting for less durable materials in their vehicles: “They don’t make cars like they used to anymore cheap quality but that’s what you get when you prioritize profit over reliability keep the customer coming back for more revenue.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Luis via TikTok comment and Honda via email for further information.



