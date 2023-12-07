‘Who is buying this?’: HomeGoods shopper finds wicker dinosaur sculpture. Viewers are shocked by the price

I bet you never knew you wanted a giant wicker dinosaur as part of your holiday decor until now. At least, that’s how several viewers felt after one HomeGoods shopper showed the product in a viral video.

A Dallas woman was casually shopping at HomeGoods, a go-to place for home decor when out of the corner of her eye, she saw a large, unidentifiable object from afar.

“What is that?” Amy Jovel (@amyjovel) thinks to herself as she gets closer to it.

When she flips the camera on her phone, viewers see that it’s none other than a child-height, full-body T-Rex made of wicker and wood stubs. The wooden dinosaur appears to be lurching forward as it lets out a roar.

“Who is buying this? Like, who?” Amy asks, perplexed.

The dinosaur, which is listed as a “sculpture” on the tag, made in Indonesia, costs a whopping $1,699.99. This price is supposedly lower than the $2,615 shoppers should expect to pay at other stores, according to the label.

A Google Image Search reveals that the item is not readily available in any online stores. Sellers who have similar items only have mounted dinosaur heads versus this full-body wicker creation.

And to everyone’s surprise, as Amy walks through the store, she finds yet another one of these wicker dinosaurs, but this one is staged among holiday decorations and Christmas trees, positioned to look like it’s coming out of a forest. “It’s giving Jurassic park,” Amy said in a comment.

“Who is the target audience here? Lmfao,” Amy added in the caption.

The video has garnered over 2.2 million views and more than 6,000 comments as of Thursday morning.

Several commenters found the item amusing and said they’d love to buy it but were deterred by the high price tag.

“I screamed ME until the price tag,” a top comment read.

“Me. I’m buying this. Are you joking? A Wickersaurus Rex,” a person said.

Others said they’d get plenty of use out of it as home decor.

“Omg!? if i could afford that, itd be my living room centerpiece. hed have a santa hat for xmas, ears for easter, etc. he deserves year-round viewing,” a commenter wrote.

“If I put it up all December every year for 55 years, it’ll be $1 a day so it’s basically free,” another girl mathed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amy for comment via email.