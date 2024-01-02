‘I’ll give it to you half-off’: Man says H&M employee tried to scam him, almost got him in trouble when sensors went off on his way out

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that an H&M employee attempted to scam him.

According to TikTok user @heauxislife, he was shopping at an H&M location when an employee told him that any item he could find that didn’t have a sensor would be given to him at half price.

While he was initially confused by this claim, the TikToker then noticed that the employee was telling all of the other shoppers in the store something similar. As a result, he decided to give her some shirts that appeared to not have tags before going to the register to pay for the items that did have security tags.

However, upon returning to the employee, he claims that she did not give him the half-price deal she initially promised. The TikToker was able to agree on a price—however, when he left the store, he discovered that two of the items that “didn’t have security tags” actually did, causing the alarms to go off.

The TikToker later found out from another employee that it was the deal-offering employee’s last day on the job, which he says could explain her behavior.

In the comments section, some users said that the TikToker should have expected that something like this would happen given the employee’s offer.

“You shoulda known better! Too good to be true,” wrote a user.

“Why be scammy? Pay for what you want,” added another.

“I woulda snitched,” declared a third.

Others simply called out the employee for “boosting,” which is the practice of stealing an item for resale.

“These boosters done lost they mf minds,” said a commenter.

“Boosting from inside the store is crazy,” offered a second. “‘Inside job.’”

This TikToker’s story isn’t the only H&M experience that’s inspired online debate in the past few months.

Back in October, one user went viral after claiming that the red price tag stickers, which many think are sales prices, are just different prices—meaning they could be paying more for the same item than before.

Then, in December, another TikTok user called out what they claimed were quality issues at the store after alleging their knit dress fell apart after a single wash.

The Daily Dot reached out to H&M and the TikToker via email.