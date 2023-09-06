‘I will die working on my 16th phd’: Graduate says he’s going back to school to avoid paying back student loans

People have had enough of student loans—and are trying to find creative ways to delay paying them back.

TikTok user Based Dom (@baseddom), a college graduate, recently revealed his supposed scheme to stall loan repayment: returning to school.

In a short video, Based Dom recorded himself donning athleisure and carrying a laptop. He also pretended to be a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) worker who was shocked by the alleged gambit.

“Me going back to college because I’m not paying them loans back,” Based Dom wrote in the text overlay.

He doubled down on his idea In the accompanying video caption, writing, “Not getting a DIME from me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Based Dom via TikTok comment. As of Tuesday evening, his video had over 1.7 million views. And in the comments, many users said that they could relate to his ploy.

“I will die working on my 16th phd if it means they’re gonna leave me alone,” one user said.

“I swear it feels like my sister has been going to school since 2009 for this reason,” another said.

Others, meanwhile, said that they’ve already made plans that will help delay the loan repayment process.

“Literally going back for a post-master’s for this reason,” one commenter shared.

“Signed up for the fall,” another said. “And I will be going back next spring, too!”

“Me going to law school after college,” a third viewer quipped. “Like girl [you’re] not getting my money.”

According to the Federal Student Aid website, a person enrolled in school does not have to pay back student loans. And while it might be tempting for those who’ve already graduated to just continue not making payments, the consequences can be severe—including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits.