‘Either I’m an idiot, or this is a Frankenstein sweater’: Shopper finds sweater at Goodwill. Why are the sleeves like that?

A Goodwill shopper was left in a state of utter confusion when she came across a sweater that had a somewhat unusual design.

“Either I’m an idiot, or this is a Frankenstein sweater lol,” Marly Easley (@marlyensely) wrote in the caption of her TikTok post.

In the video, the Goodwill customer lays out the sweater on her shopping cart for viewers to see. She points to the neck and the right sleeve, which appears to be in the right place.

“Makes sense, right?” Easley confirms with viewers.

But then she pans down to the bottom of the garment and reveals that the right arm is placed right by the opening.

“The other arm is down here. … What is going on here? … What is this Frankenstein thing?” She asks, seemingly perplexed by the garment.

Viewers shed light on the mystery garment

Easley’s post received 4 million views. She also got some answers on how to wear the sweater.

“It could be an off the shoulder symmetrical sweater,” one person suggested.

“It’s an asymetric batwing sweater. They’re usually cute if styled right,” another said.

One person went as far as to identify the exact item that Easley found.

“LILLUSORY Womens Batwing Oversized Sweaters Assymetrical Off The Shoulder Boat Neck Wrap Tunic Tops Fall Fashion Cloth Outfit,” they wrote. A quick online search reveals that it retails for around $39.

The TikToker retuns to Goodwill

After receiving so much feedback in her comments, Easley decided to take the plunge and buy the sweater. She wrote back to viewers saying, “I’m gonna go buy it tomorrow and have my daughter model it so we can figure this out!”

In a follow-up post, Easley films herself going back to the Goodwill store and buying the sweater, and later, a third post shows her daughter trying the garment on.

Easley reviews the sweater in her caption.

“It is still real odd shaped but it is baggy enough that it doesn’t look too bad … I think it looked really cute.”

She also thanked viewers for helping her understand how to wear the garment, and for encouraging her to buy it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Easley through TikTok direct message and to Goodwill via email for further updates.

